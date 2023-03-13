Missing: Daniel Murphy Found Dead: What Happened to Him?

Mechanicville police were looking for Daniel Murphy, who has been missing since March 8. A vacant Troy home has now been found to contain the body of the missing Mechanicville man. Let’s look at what precisely happened to Daniel Murphy, a 41-year-old resident of Mechanicville.

Missing: Daniel Murphy Found Dead

Since Wednesday, Daniel Murphy, 41, has been reported missing. The Troy Police Department has now taken up his situation. On March 8, Murphy spoke to his family for the last time, but he didn’t show up to work, and they haven’t heard from him since. Additionally, his wife posted a notice on Facebook promising to let her know if anyone found out Murphy’s whereabouts.

How did it happen?

Murphy was found dead at around 7 o’clock in an abandoned house near 8th and Hoosick streets, according to Steven Barker, assistant chief of police in Troy. It took some time for his identity to be verified. However, Mechanicville Police Chief William Rabbit confirmed this to NEWS10 and said that Murphy’s missing person file had been closed, and his family had been notified. According to Troy police, his death is no longer considered suspicious. Murphy reportedly has a history of addiction, and his family has already told the police that they are concerned he may have relapsed. According to Troy police, the investigation is still ongoing, and they are awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology. Murphy’s death circumstances, which are still unknown, are being investigated by authorities. The news has undoubtedly devastated Murphy’s family and friends, and the community has been appalled by the senseless loss. Right now, there isn’t much information available.

