Is Jessica Alba still married? Who is Jennifer Alba married to?

Jessica Alba is a famous American actress as well as a businesswoman. Jessica Alba is well-recognized for her role in the Dark Angel (2000–2002) television series and Honey (2003) film.

Jessica Alba began her film and television career at the age of 13 and appeared in The Secret World of Alex Mack (1994) and Camp Nowhere.

Jessica Alba co-founded The Honest Company in 2011. This company is a consumer goods company that sells personal, children’s and household products.

Vanity Fair, Men’s Health, and FHM magazines listed Jessica Alba among the world’s most beautiful women.

Jessica Alba also appeared in some music videos like “Bad Blood”, “We Are the Ones”, and “I Just Had $ex”.

Jessica Alba also acted in many film and television series, including Never Been Kissed, The Sleeping Dictionary, Fantastic Four, Good Luck Chuck, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, Some Kind of Beautiful, El Camino Christmas, Trigger Warning, Flipper, Trippin’, The Spoils of Babylon, L.A.’s Finest, and more.

Jessica Alba Age, Height

Jessica Alba’s full name is Jessica Marie Alba. Jessica Alba’s age is 41 years. Jessica Alba’s date of birth is 28 April 1981. Jessica Alba was born to Catherine Louisa and Mark David Alba in Pomona, California, U.S.

Jessica Alba’s height is approx 5 feet 6 inches. Jessica Alba did her studies at Claremont High School and Atlantic Theater Company. Jessica Alba’s nationality is American.

Who is Jessica Alba Husband?

Jessica Alba’s marital status is married. Jessica Alba husband’s name is Cash Warren. He is the son of actor Michael Warren.

Jessica Alba met Cash Warren in 2004 on the set of Fantastic Four. Jessica and Cash married in May 2008 in Los Angeles.

Jessica Alba has three children with her husband, Cash Warren – Jessica gave birth to their first daughter, named Honor Marie Warren, in June 2008; Jessica gave birth to their second child, named Haven Garner Warren, in August 2011; Jessica gave birth to a son named Hayes Alba Warren in December 2017.

What is the age difference between Jessica Alba and her husband?

When Jessica Alba met her husband, Cash Warren, Jessica Alba was 41 years old, and Cash Warren was 43 years old. The age of the couple was only two years, but both of them maintained their relationship very well.

