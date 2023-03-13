Is Jamie Curtis still married? How long has Jamie Leigh Curtis been married?

Jamie Lee Curtis is a popular American actress, children’s author, and producer. Jamie Lee Curtis won many awards for her performance such as two Golden Globe Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, an Academy Award, and a BAFTA Award.

In 1977, Jamie Lee Curtis made her acting debut with the “Quincy, M.E.” television series. In 1978, Jamie Lee Curtis made her film debut with the “Halloween” film.

In 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis appeared in the “Halloween Ends” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” films and the “Reno 911!” television series.

Jamie Lee Curtis will be seen in the “Haunted Mansion” and “Borderlands” upcoming films.

What is Jamie Lee Curtis best known for?

Jamie Lee Curtis is famous for her lead role in many movies such as “Halloween,” “True Lies,” “Freaky Friday,” and “Knives Out.” Jamie Lee Curtis is also known as an activist, prolific children’s author, and inventor.

Jamie Lee Curtis Age, Parents

Jamie Lee Curtis’s date of birth is 22 November 1958. Jamie Lee Curtis’s age is 64 years. Jamie Lee Curtis was born to her parents in Santa Monica, California, U.S. Jamie Lee Curtis’s parents are Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh. Both are also actors.

Jamie Lee Curtis’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Jamie Lee Curtis did her school studies at Harvard-Westlake School and Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles. Jamie Lee Curtis graduated from Choate Rosemary Hall and the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California.

Who is Jamie Lee Curtis Husband?

Jamie Lee Curtis is a married man. Jamie Lee Curtis husband’s name is Christopher Guest. He is a British-American filmmaker.

Jamie Lee Curtis married Christopher Guest on 18 December 1984. Jamie saw Christopher’s photo from the film This Is Spinal Tap in Rolling Stone and told her friend Debra Hill—”Oh, I’m going to marry that guy.”

Five months after that, Jamie Lee married Christopher. Jamie Lee Curtis dated British rock singer Adam Ant before marriage.

How long has Jamie Leigh Curtis been married?

Jamie Lee Curtis married Christopher Guest on 18 December 1984. Jamie and Christopher have been married for almost 40 years. The couple is happy with their marriage relationship and enjoying their married life.

How many biological children does Jamie Lee Curtis have?

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest have adopted two daughters. One was born in 1986, named Annie Guest, and the other was born in 1996, named Ruby Guest.

Read Also:- Is Christina Applegate still married? Who is Christina Applegate’s husband?