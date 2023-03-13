Is Chase Stokes in a relationship? Who did Chase Stokes used to date?

Chase Stokes is an emerging actor. Chase Stokes is well-recognized for his role as John Booker Routledge (John B) in the “Outer Banks” Netflix teen drama series.

In 2014, Chase Stokes made his acting debut with the “Lost Island” short film as Captain Charles Whitaker.

In 2015, Chase Stokes made his television debut with the “base” series as Ethan Terri.

Chase Stokes will be seen in “The Uglies” an upcoming film.

Chase Stokes also acted in the “Dr. Bird’s Advice for Sad Poets” and “Between Waves” films.

Chase Stokes also acted in many television shows such as Daytime Divas, The First, Tell Me Your Secrets, Stranger Things, The Beach House, and Outer Banks.

In 2020, Chase Stokes also appeared in the “Hot Stuff” music video.

How old is Chase Stokes?

Chase Stokes’s real name is James Alexander Chase Stokes. Chase Stokes’s date of birth is 16 September 1992. Chase Stokes’s age is 30 years. Chase Stokes was born to Jeff Stokes and Jennifer Canning in Annapolis, Maryland, U.S.

Chase Stokes’s height is 5 feet 7 inches approx. Chase Stokes did his studies at Timber Creek High School, Valencia College, the University of Central Florida and Seminole State College.

Who is Chase Stokes Girlfriend?

Chase Stokes is an unmarried man. Currently, Chase Stokes girlfriend is Kelsea Ballerini. She is a popular American pop singer and songwriter.

Chase Stokes started his new relationship with Kelsey Ballerini in December 2022. Earlier in June 2020, Chase Stokes announced that he was in a relationship with Madelyn Cline. She is Chase’s Outer Banks co-star.

Chase and Madelyn Cline split in October 2021. Madeline Kline is a famous American actress as well as a model.

