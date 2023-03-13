Is Al Pacino in a relationship now? Were Diane Keaton and Al Pacino lovers?

Al Pacino is a popular American actor. Al Pacino won many awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, an Academy Award, and two Tony Awards.

In 1968, Al Pacino made his acting debut with the “N.Y.P.D.” television series. From 2020 to 2023, Al Pacino appeared in the “Hunters” television series.

Al Pacino also appeared in some television shows such as Angels in America, Paterno, You Don’t Know Jack, and Phil Spector.

In 1969, Al Pacino made his film debut with the “Me, Natalie” film. After that, Al Pacino acted in many films, including Serpico, Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface, Dick Tracy, Glengarry Glen Ross, Donnie Brasco, The Insider, The Merchant of Venice, and more.

Al Pacino played in many theatres plays like The Indian Wants the Bronx, Richard III, American Buffalo, Salome, The Merchant of Venice, China Doll, Glengarry Glen Ross, and more.

How old is Al Pacino?

Al Pacino’s full name is Alfredo James Pacino. Al Pacino’s date of birth is 25 April 1940. Al Pacino’s age is 82 years. Al Pacino was born to Sal Pacino and Rose Gerard Pacino in New York City, U.S.

Al Pacino’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Al Pacino’s nationality is American. Al Pacino did his studies at Herman Ridder Junior High School and High School of Performing Arts.

Who is Al Pacino Wife/Girlfriend?

Al Pacino’s marital status is Single. Al Pacino has never married but has had a few relationships.

Al Pacino was in a relationship with Jan Tarrant from 1988 to 1989, Beverly D’Angelo from 1997 to 2003, and Lucila Polak from 2008 to 2018.

Al Pacino was briefly in a relationship with his The Godfather trilogy co-star, Diane Keaton. The pair’s relationship ended after the filming of The Godfather Part III.

Diane Keaton said about Al Pacino- “Al was simply the most entertaining man… To me, that’s, that is the most beautiful face. I think Warren [Beatty] was gorgeous, very pretty, but Al’s face is like whoa. Killer, killer face.”

Al Pacino has also been in relationships with Marthe Keller, Tuesday Weld, Kathleen Quinlan, Jill Clayburgh, and Lyndall Hobbs.

Al Pacino’s longest relationship (ten years) was with Argentine actress Lucila Pollack.

Al Pacino has three children. Al Pacino has a child with coach Jan Tarrant, Julie Marie Pacino, born in 1989. Al Pacino has twins with actress Beverly D’Angelo, Anton James Pacino and Olivia Pacino, who were born on January 25, 2001.

