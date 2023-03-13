How did Richard Forman die? The well-known cameraman left the world in the early morning.

The death of Richard Forman has saddened the whole TV show community and his family members.

The man experienced great things and is finally resting in peace. Several folks have fond memories of him. He will always be remembered.

Who was Richard Forman?

Richard Forman was born in 1963. The young man completed his graduate studies at Nassau Community College. The young man was always curious to learn about new things. He had a fun-loving and humorous nature.

He was married to a woman named Kelly. Richard was also known by his other name, Richie. Those who were close to him called him by this name.

The man shared a great bond with his cousins and was very generous. He was one of those who used to help people when they needed it.

He had very blue eyes, and his dedication to his work was unquestionable. After becoming the cameraman, the man contributed to many movies and shows like Police (2012), The Amazing Race (2001), and many more.

He was also one of the founding members of the “COPS” show. He was also the cameraman for the “On Patrol” show.

Many crews from different shows will miss such a lovely and successful person. He talks about his blue eyes, and the skills he had will be remembered every time.

His cousins and other family members will also miss his humor and being such a generous person.

Richard Forman’s cause of death

The 60-year-old COPS TV cameraman or operator, Richard Forman, faces his death on March 12th, 2023. The man had had cancer for a very long time. However, at last, he lost the battle against the disease.

It was he who used to cover The Amazing Race. He passed away at his home. The Daytona Beach Police Department broke the news.

They posted a picture of him with a caption about his death. The man’s death has saddened his family and dear ones.

Richard Forman Obituary

The man lived long and had seen many things throughout his journey. His absence will be felt by many people who were close to him. The news of his death has also shattered many people’s hearts.

Many of Richard’s close ones have also shared their thoughts about this news over social media platforms.

Kevin Cardwell, who is Richard’s brother-in-law, said that the man left this world at 3 a.m. and even appreciated his contribution to the shows and family. Everyone is missing the man.

Read More: Former NBA Center Felton Spencer Dies at 55, Cause of Death, Obituary