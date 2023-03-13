How did Kayla Cabrera’s accident happen? Know everything about it

Kayla Cabrera, beloved daughter, sister, and friend, passed away at the age of 27. We are devastated by her passing.

Who was Kayla Cabrera?

Kayla Cabrera was born on July 23, 1995, in San Antonia, Texas, where she was born to Robert and Rachael Greer. On Valentines Day in 2017, she married Dominic Cabrera, and they had two beautiful sons whom they loved very much.

Kayla Cabrera had an enormous capacity to give and love. She was an empathetic friend and a devoted family member. Kayla was passionate about making the world better and always sought ways to make a difference in her community.

She was employed as a PNA at the Big Spring State Hospital. She was known for bringing many smiles to those around her, including her patients and colleagues. Although she was young, Kayla lived a full life filled with people who loved her and who she loved in return.

She had a very kind nature who was never afraid to be herself. She had a knack for finding the beauty in the little things, and her smile could light up a room. All who knew her will remember her love of life and generosity.

Kayla Cabrera Cause of death

Everyone who knew her has been left heartbroken by the sudden death of their beloved. The current cause of her death is unknown. It is known that she died at the Cogdell Memorial Hospital, though the circumstances surrounding her death is unknown.

Tributes and funeral arrangements

A funeral service is held for Kayla Cabrera by her family members, on March 16, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Bell Cypert Seale funeral home, where all the family members, relatives, and her friends will be gathered. Pastor Mandy Pena will officiate the funeral mass, and the burial will be done at Snyder Cemetery.

Kayla is survived by her parents, siblings, and friends, who will carry her memory with them forever.

The family is available on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 5 PM to 6 PM if anyone wants to offer their deepest condolences at Bell Cypert Seale funeral home.

Several of her relatives, including her cousin, Amberly Collier, her uncle, Terri Valdez, and her friend, Juan Manuel Benitez, tweeted or posted on Instagram about how they felt about their loved one leaving so soon and how they will miss her.