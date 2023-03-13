How did Erin Maroney Fraser die? SNL Pays Tribute to Late Writer Erin Maroney Fraser

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) community and fans worldwide are mourning the loss of one of their own, writer Erin Maroney Fraser, who died suddenly on March 3 at 53.

Fraser had worked as a writer on SNL since 2006 and was beloved by many for her hilarious sketches and warm personality.

Who was Erin Maroney Fraser?

Erin Maroney Fraser was not just a talented writer but a beloved member of the SNL family. Her death has left many shocked and saddened, but her legacy at the show will live on.

As fans and colleagues continue to mourn her passing, they will undoubtedly remember Fraser for her wit, humor, and kind heart. All those who knew her will miss her terribly.

Erin Maroney Fraser’s death has come as a shock to the SNL community and fans around the world. While her passing is a tremendous loss, her legacy at the show will continue to inspire and entertain audiences for years.

During this trying time, our hearts go out to Fraser’s family, friends, and coworkers.

Erin Maroney Fraser Cause of Death?

Her cause of death of Erin is that she has died due to she suffered a brain hemorrhage. According to a statement from her family, Fraser passed away peacefully in her sleep.

SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels said, “Erin was a brilliant writer and a dear friend. Her talent and her warmth will be missed by all of us who had the privilege of working with her.”

Actress and former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig took to Instagram to pay tribute to Fraser, saying, “Erin was such a bright light in this world.

Fraser’s Legacy at SNL:

Fraser was a highly respected member of the SNL writing team and contributed to some of the show’s most iconic sketches.

She was known for her sharp wit, comedic timing, and ability to find humor in even the most unexpected situations.

Many of Fraser’s colleagues and friends have taken to social media to share their favorite memories of working with her.

Writer Mike O’Brien tweeted, “Erin was one of my favorite people on the planet. She was a brilliant writer, a fierce advocate for good, and one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

Another SNL writer, James Anderson, shared a photo of himself and Fraser on Twitter, writing, “Erin was one of the funniest people I ever met. Every day we spent together at work, she made me laugh.

Fraser’s passing has left a hole in the SNL community, and those who knew and loved her will feel her loss deeply.

