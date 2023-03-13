Does Jason Segel have a partner? Know Jason Segel dating history

Jason Segel is a famous American actor, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. Jason Segel is well-recognized for his role as Marshall Eriksen in the “How I Met Your Mother” series.

In 2023, Jason Segel acted as Jimmy Laird in the “Shrinking” television series.

In 2022, Jason Segel appeared in the “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” television series and “Windfall” and “The Sky Is Everywhere” films.

In 1998, Jason Segel made his acting debut with the “Can’t Hardly Wait” film. In 1999, Jason Segel made his television debut with the “Freaks and Geeks” series.

Jason Segel is also famous for his work in the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Undeclared, and Dispatches from Elsewhere television series.

Jason Segel also acted in many films, including LolliLove, Knocked Up, I Love You, Man, Bad Teacher, The Five-Year Engagement, The End of the Tour, Come Sunday, Our Friend, and more.

How tall is Jason Segel?

Jason Segel’s height is 6 feet 4 inches approx. Jason Segel’s full name is Jason Jordan Segel. Jason Segel’s age is 43 years. Jason Segel’s date of birth is January 18, 1980.

Jason Segel was born to Alvin G. Segel and Jillian Jordan in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Jason Segel has two siblings- Adam Segel and Alison Segel.

Jason Segel did his studies at Hebrew school, St. Matthew’s Parish School, a private Episcopal school, and Harvard-Westlake School.

Who is Jason Segel Girlfriend?

Jason Segel is not married yet. Jason Segel’s married life is unmarried. Jason Seagal has had a few Relationships. Right now Jason Segel is not in a relationship with anyone.

Jason Segel started dating Alexis Mixter in December 2013. Alexis Mixter is a professional photographer.

Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter broke up in April 2021, after being in a relationship for almost 7 years. The couple has ended their relationship.

Jason Segel Dating History

Jason Segel has been in three relationships as of 2021.

Jason Segel in his early days was in a relationship with Linda Cardellini for many years. Linda Cardellini also has one. American actress. Jason Segel and Linda Cardellini worked together on the television series “Freaks and Geeks”.

Jason Segel dated Michelle Williams for a year from 2012 to 2013. Michelle Williams is also an American actress.

Jason Segel was in a relationship with Alexis Mixter from 2013 to 2021. Jason’s longest relationship was with Alexis Mixter.

