A 16-year-old boy is charged with the murder of a Lincoln man Todd Schererin Fonner Park

Assistant trainer and groom Todd Scherer, in the past few years at the Nebraska racing circuit, passed away at the age of 62. On Thursday morning, he was found dead on the backstretch at Fonner Park; allegedly he was the victim of a shooting event.

He worked as a trainer from 1981 to 1994. He won more than 60 races in his entire career. Police caught the two suspects in their alleged role in this murder. Both were charged with first-degree murder and the use of weapons to commit the pre-planned crime.

On Friday, the case take a new turn when a 16-year-old male was arrested for his alleged contribution to this murder and also charged with robbery, attempt to murder and accessory to use the commit the crime.

According to local news media, police reported that he was shot in the torso and hit with a baseball bat. After the power hit they took their wallet, and this was planned before the shooting, as told by the police.

Dean Elliott, Caption of the Grand Island Nebraska Police Department, said in the media, “It appears the victim and suspects knew each other and this was not a random attack,”

Fire departments and Grand Island police reached the Fonner backstretch in the responded call arrived in the morning after the incident. When police reached at the spot, they found Scherer dead on the bench, and the gunshot was clearly visible on the hi body.

The suspect, Hunts Hourse found the sleep in a tack room near a barn; police arrested him quickly. At the time of arrested, he had a gun, and it is believed that this was used as a murder weapon.

CEO of Fonner Park said that on the day of this incident, Scherer had arrived early in the morning and he did his work as an assistant trainer for the whole day. Further, Mr Kotulak remembers Scherer as a great man and told about him as :

It is horrifying news that Todd Scherer, who was such a famous person in our Nebraska Thoroughbred industry, has been wickedly taken away from us. Many of us grew up with Todd, including myself, and he was typically associated with good times at the racetrack. He was also known as a very dedicated and knowledgeable horseman.

I have visited with some of his family members, and they are understandably devastated. Fonner Park management, staff and our horsemen express our sympathies to his family.

Social Media Tributes to Todd Scherer :

Waverly Parsons

Prayer Warriors……..pray for the family and friends of horseman, Todd Scherer. He was murdered on the backstretch of Fonner Park Racetrack in Nebrask

Sherry Wright

I’m absolutely beside myself. Two friends gone in one week. One suicide now one murdered. This world has truly went mad. Rip Alex Cachariand Todd Scherer

Charlene Rose

I lost two friends in one week as well yes this world needs some love and kindness in it I love you friend

Christine K Stiles

This is so senseless that someone could do this to this gentle soul. Prayers for his family and all that knew him!

