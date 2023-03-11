Who was Natalie Wood husband? What was the cause of death of Natalie Wood?

Natalie Wood was a famous American actress. In 1943, Natalie Wood made her acting debut with “The Moon Is Down” film.

In 1952, Natalie Wood made her television debut with the “Chevron Theatre” series.

Natalie Wood was famous for her role in The Pride of the Family, Kings Row, The Affair, From Here to Eternity, General Electric Theater, The Pepsi-Cola Playhouse, and more.

Natalie Wood acted in many movies, including, Tomorrow Is Forever, Miracle on 34th Street, and Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!, No Sad Songs for Me, Never a Dull Moment, The Rose Bowl Story, Rebel Without a Cause, Brainstorm, and more.

What was the cause of death of Natalie Wood?

Natalie Wood died on November 29, 1981, in the Pacific Ocean near Santa Catalina Island. When Natalie Wood died, she was 43 years old. Natalie Wood’s cause of death was drowning and other undetermined factors.

Natalie Wood died during the production of Brainstorm on 29 November 1981 at the age of 43. The cause of Natalie Wood’s death is a mystery. Natalie Wood was on a weekend boat trip to Santa Catalina Island aboard her husband Robert Wagner’s 18m motor yacht Splendor. As a matter of fact, she drowned. But there is no way how she got into the water. Many are non-governmental.

Natalie Wood was accompanied by her husband, Robert Wagner, Splendor captain Dennis Davern, and Brainstorm co-star Christopher Walken on the evening of November 28. Natalie Wood’s husband, Robert Wagner, said that Natalie was not with him when he went to bed.

According to the autopsy report, there were bruises on Natalie Wood’s body and arms, Natalie Wood also had scratches on her left cheek. There is no information about how and when Natalie Wood got hurt.

Who was Natalie Wood husband?

Natalie Wood married three times. Natalie Wood’s first husband is Robert Wagner (m. 1957–1962), Natalie Wood’s second husband is Richard Gregson (m. 1969–1972), and Natalie Wood’s third husband is Robert Wagner (m. 1972 -1981).

Did Robert Wagner and Natalie Wood have a child together?

Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner have two children – Natasha Gregson Wagner and Courtney Brooke Wagner. Natalie Wood was living happily with her husband, Robert Wagner and children when suddenly she died unexpectedly.

