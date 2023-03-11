Who dated Camila Morrone? Are Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio together?

Camila Morrone is a famous Argentine-American actress and model. Camila Morrone made her acting debut with the “Bukowski” film.

In 2016, Camila Morrone made her television debut with the “Love Advent” series. In 2023, Camila Morrone appears in the Amazon Prime Video “Daisy Jones & The Six” miniseries.

Camila Morrone will be seen in the “Gonzo Girl” and “Marmalade” films.

In 2019, Camila Morrone won Rising Star Award at the San Diego International Film Festival for her work.

Camila Morrone also acted in the Never Goin’ Back, Mickey and the Bear, Death Wish, and Valley Girl films.

How tall is Camila Morrone?

Camila Morrone’s height is approx 5 feet 9 inches. Camila Morrone’s hair colour is dark blonde, and her eyes colour is brown.

Camila Morrone’s age is 25 years. Camila Morrone’s full name is Camila Rebeca Morrone Polak. Camila Morrone’s birth date is 16 June 1997.

Camila Morrone was born to Argentine actors Lucila Polak and Maximo Morrone. Camila Morrone did her studies at Beverly Hills High School.

Who is Camila Morrone Husband/Boyfriend?

Camila Morrone’s marital status is unmarried. Currently, Camila Morrone is single.

Camila Morrone first dated Joseph Perez in 2013. After being in a relationship for three years, the couple called off their relationship in 2016.

Camila Morrone briefly had a relationship with Fai Khadra in 2017 after her split from Joseph Perez.

Thereafter, Camila Morrone started dating Leonardo DiCaprio in 2017. The couple parted ways on September 7, 2022, after being in a relationship for five years.

How old was Camila Morrone when she dated Leonardo DiCaprio?

After Leonardo DiCaprio ended his relationship with Bündchen in 2005, he dated Camila Morrone. When Leonardo DiCaprio dated Camila Morrone, Camila was 20 years old, and Leonardo DiCaprio was 42 years old.

Camila Morrone’s longest relationship was with Leonardo DiCaprio. The couple made their relationship public in 2020 when they attended the 2020 Oscars together.

Who is Leonardo DiCaprio?

Leonardo DiCaprio is a popular American actor as well as a film producer. Leonardo DiCaprio is well recognized for his work in period and biographical films. Leonardo won many awards for his performances, including a British Film Award, an Academy Award, and Three Golden Globe Awards.

