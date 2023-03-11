Sunshine Spearchief Missing Explained: Know Everything About 16-Year-Old Girl

Sunshine Spearchief, a 16-year-old girl, went missing on March 8. Let’s examine Sunshine’s situation in more detail.

Sunshine Spearchief Missing Explained:

To locate Spearchief, Lethbridge Police are appealing to the general public. On March 8, she was supposed to meet her guardian after school, but the police claim they have yet to appear. According to her staff, she remained there until the school day’s conclusion. According to the Lethbridge Police Department, her health and well-being are reportedly a concern.

Describe the Sunshine Spearchief:

Native American, 185 centimetres tall and weighing 55 kilograms, Spearchief is described as being. Spearchief was last seen wearing black jeans, a grey hoodie, a long black coat, and black high-top sneakers. She is from the Canadian city of Lethbridge, located in the Alberta province.

What Happened?

The Lethbridge Police just recently posted the details on Facebook. According to the Lethbridge Police Service of Alberta, it is still being determined where Spearchiefs are. She was last spotted on March 8 at a school. The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) is appealing for assistance from the general public in locating a missing teen. People are urged to call the police at 403-328-4444 and mention case 23005248 if they believe they may know something that could help determine the whereabouts of Spearchiefs.

