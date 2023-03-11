Ruben Flores is the father, and Susan Flores is the mother | Know more about parents of Paul Flores

On Friday, Paul Flores was sentenced to 25 years to life in jail in the murder case. According to the court hearing, his father, Ruben, has also been involved in Smart’s case. What happened in this case and knew more about his parents; keep reading.

What happened with Paul Flores :

In the case of killing Kristin Smart, He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Jennifer O’Keefe, Monterey County Superior Court Judge, rejected motions to toss out Flores’ murder conviction and acquit him.

At that time, a 19-year-old young lady, Smart, suddenly disappeared from the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. This incident happened in the year 1996. She was legally announced dead in 2002 after she remains not found in search.

In her judgment, O’Keefe said on Friday that “these are a cancer to our society”. He was also charged as a sex offender for life.

Know more about Paul Flores’s Parents :

In the court hearing, the second jury charged him as an accessory in this crime. Ruben, Paul’s father also involved in Smart’s death. His father, Ruben, is currently 81 years old.

Chris Peuvrelle, Deputy Dist. The attorney told the court that his father, Ruben Flores, his son hid Smart’s remains in his home backyard in Arroyo Grande.

While Paul was convicted of killing the 19-year-old Smart in May 1996 inside his dorm.

Prosecutor said during the hearing, “He knew the one person who would help with a dead girl on his bed was his father; it was his version of a 911 call.”

“Ruben Flores has been helping him for the last 26 years,” he added. During the trial, an audio clip conversation was played between Paul and his mother, Susan. Some of the attorneys expressed their views on this case.

Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney, said that finally, justice had been served to the real culprits. He added, “After nearly 27 years of unspeakable anguish, the Smart family has finally seen their daughter’s killer sentenced, Their strength and determination serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Public reaction to this case :

Ronnie Cota

Ruben should have served time too. We still don’t know where she is. This has gone on too long and it is so sad that her family and friends have no complete closure

Kristopher Slaght

The punishment should fit the crime. Stop giving illegals and ” people of color” preferential treatment

Christine Randall

Thank you, Sheriff💜Thank you for giving us justice. Prayers for the Smart Family and for everyone who helped make this nightmare find closure. God bless you all. 🙏🏼❤️

Read Also: Katie Ashmore | A business developer for Schemmer, has passed away