MC Fats, the Iconic Jungle Drum and Bass Singer, has Died

As one of the scene’s most identifiable voices, he contributed to some of the greatest songs of the 1990s.

What became of Mc Singing Fats?

MC Fats, a well-known jungle drum and bass singer, has died. Despite the lack of an official statement when writing, the pioneering MC, real name Wildale Spencer, has received condolences on social media from friends, admirers, and contemporaries.

“We are heartbroken to read of MC Fats’ demise,” Andy C’s drum and bass label, Ram Records, tweeted. From the start, he was a treasured part of our family and a DNB legend.” Doc Scott, the creator of the rainforest, tweeted: “Be at peace. It’s a sad day for DNB, MC Fats; see you later, my friend. I appreciate all the amusing incidents along the route.”

Mc Singing Fats Died as a Result of the Following Causes:

Spencer has had some health issues in recent years. The MC was hospitalised in 2013 due to complications from his diabetes. After that, he endured many medical procedures, including partially amputating his left leg below the knee.

He published his first album, “We Gotcha,” on his own U Understand Me Records in 2014 with the aid of his friend DJ A-Sides and in association with a star-studded roster of producers that included Break, SPY and Alix Perez to raise money after being unable to perform. Spencer was admitted to a facility in Sardinia in 2018 due to respiratory problems, and he eventually required major heart surgery.

MC Fats was a real pioneer in the jungle drum & bass genre, contributing to legendary tunes such as DJ Hype’s “Peace Love & Unity,” released on Playaz Records in 1996. Throughout the years, his unique voice has appeared in tracks by musicians such as Calibre, Dillinja, Pendulum, and Chase & Status. He continued to release songs until November 2022, when he released “Natural Way” alongside Break.

What was his Name?

If you appreciate Jungle or Drum & Bass, you’ve undoubtedly heard of MC Fats. Fats, a pioneering MC in the genre, combines his roots in Reggae, Soul, and Rare Groove to create a smooth vocal delivery that contrasts drastically with the harsh “Machine Gun” style that most Drum and Bass MCs are known for.

His unique approach to the microphone has been heard in clubs all around the globe since the early 1990s. It’s been documented on various songs, resulting in releases on labels like Metalheadz, Ram, True Playaz, Eastside, Suburban Base, Eastside, and many more.

Fats has contributed to Drum and Bass classics such as DJ Hype’s “Peace, Love, and Unity,” He has been the permanent MC at London’s great Fabric nightclub for the last ten years. He works with some of the most talented Drum and Bass producers, like MC Fats Collective, Calibre, Break & Die, Basher, and A-Sides.

Friends and Colleagues Pay Tribute:

“Be kind,” I said. “MC Fats, thank you for all the laughter and great times along the way, it’s a sad day for DNB. See you on the other side, my buddy,” tweeted jungle music pioneer Doc Scott. Fans and contemporaries have expressed their sorrow at the passing of a brilliant musician who left a lasting impression on the drum & bass scene.

MC Fats’ legacy will continue to influence future musicians, and he will be greatly missed. We are devastated to learn about MC Fats’ death. From the outset, he was a DNB legend and a beloved part of our family. His passing is deeply felt, and our hearts go out to his friends and family at this dreadful time. May his memory be remembered. Unity, Love, and Peace.

Read Also:- Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Body Old’s is Discovered in An Attica Shed