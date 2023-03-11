Is Patsy Gallant Married? Who is Patsy Gallant husband?

Patsy Gallant is a famous Canadian pop singer as well as a musical theatre actress.

Patsy Gallant performed and recorded in French and English of the Acadian dynasty.

Patsy Gallant released her debut single in 1967, after which Patsy Gallant appeared on many television shows.

Next, Patsy Gallant performed with Charles Aznavour at the Place des Arts in Montreal. Subsequently, Patsy Gallant sang and wrote in English for Yves Lapierre, Jean-Guy Chapdos, Denis Forsier, Judy Richards, and Ken Owen.

In 1973, Patsy Gallant made her acting debut as Denis Heroux in the “J’ai mon voyage!” movie. In 2002, Patsy Gallant acted as a supporting in the Yellowknife feature film.

In 1972, Patsy Gallant released her first single, “Get That Ball”. Patsy Gallant also released many singles, including “Doctor’s Orders”, “Save the Last Dance for Me”, “From New York to L.A.”, “Best of The Woman In Me”, “How Many Lonely Nights”, “Don’t Forget About Me”, and more.

Who is Patsy Gallant husband?

The marital status of Patsy Gallant is Divorced. Patsy Gallant’s husband’s name is Dwayne Ford.

Patsy Gallant married Dwayne Ford in 1080. Patsy Gallant and Dwayne Ford were blessed with a son named Jason Remington Ford in 1985. Patsy Gallant divorced Dwayne Ford in 1987.

Patsy Gallant began dating photographer Ian Robertson in the early 70s before marrying. Photographer Ian Robertson later became Patsy Gallant’s manager. From 1975 to 1980, Ian Robertson co-produced Patsy Gallant’s recordings.

How old is Patsy Gallant?

Patsy Gallant’s real name is Patricia Gallant CM. Patsy Gallant’s age is 74 years. Patsy Gallant was born to her parents on 15 August 1948. Patsy Gallant is from Campbellton, New Brunswick.

Patsy Gallant’s parents are Béatrice Aubé Gallant and Arthur Gallant. Patsy Gallant did her studies in her hometown. Patsy Gallant’s nationality is Canadian.

