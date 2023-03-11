Is Lee Je-hoon in a Relationship? Who is Lee Je-hoon’s Girlfriend?

Lee Je-hoon is a popular South Korean actor.

In 2007, Lee Je-hoon made his acting debut with the “They Live by Night” short film. In 2010, Lee Je-hoon made his television debut with the “Three Sisters” series.

Lee Je-hoon also acted in the “Move to Heaven” and “Floor” web series. Lee Je-hoon also appeared in the television shows such as 1919-2019, Memories, Traveler, and Your Wish List, Change the Future of the Earth!.

Lee Je-hoon also appeared in some music videos like “RECONNECT”, “I Choose To Love You”, “With You”, ” I’ll Never Know You(모르겠어)”, “HOME”, and “ONLY”.

In 2022, Lee Je-hoon appeared in the “Another Record: Lee Je-hoon” film and “One Dollar Lawyer” and “Taxi Driver” television series.

In 2023, Lee Je-hoon appeared in the “Big Bet” web series. Lee Je-hoon will be seen in the “Moral Hazard”, “Escape”, and “Noryang” films.

Lee Je-hoon is also acted in many movies and tv series, including Secret Door, Tomorrow, With You, Hot Stove League, Fashion King, Where Stars Land, Time to Hunt, Phantom Detective, Rise of the Guardians, Bleak Night, The Influence, Just Friends?, and more.

How old is Lee Je-hoon?

Lee Je-hoon’s age is 38 years. Lee Je-hoon’s date of birth is 4 July 1984. Lee Je-hoon was born to his parents in Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Lee Je-hoon’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Lee Je-hoon did her studies at Korea University and Korea National University of Arts – School of Drama.

Why is Lee Je-hoon famous?

Lee Je-hoon is famous for her work in Time to Hunt, Finding Mr. Destiny, Rise of the Guardians, Taxi Driver, and Hot Stove League.

Who is Lee Je-hoon Wife/Girlfriend?

Lee Je-hoon is an unmarried person. Lee Je-hoon is not married yet, which is why he doesn’t have a wife. According to sources, this was Lee Je-hoon’s first relationship.

Lee Je-hoon’s rumoured girlfriend was Park Ji-Hyun. Lee Je-hoon has not confirmed their relationship. Lee Jaye-Hoon does not share things related to his personal life and keeps it private.

Currently, Lee Je-hoon has not shared information about whether Lee Je-hoon has a girlfriend or not.

