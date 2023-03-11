Is Christina Applegate still married? Who is Christina Applegate’s husband?

Christina Applegate is a notable American actress. Christina Applegate is well-recognized as Kelly Bundy in the Fox sitcom Married… with Children (1987–1997).

Christina Applegate won a Primetime Emmy Award and was nominated for a Tony Award and four Golden Globe Awards.

In 1972, Christina Applegate made her acting debut with the “Days of Our Lives” television series. In 1981, Christina Applegate made her film debut with the “Jaws of Satan” film.

Christina Applegate is famous for her work and role in Charles in Charge, Heart of the City, Washingtoon, Jesse, Samantha Who?, Up All Night, So You Think You Can Dance, and Dead to Me television series.

In 2005, Christina Applegate acted in the “Sweet Charity” theatre play. In 2006, Christina Applegate also appeared in the “A Public Affair” Music video.

Christina Applegate also acted in many movies, including Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead, Mars Attacks!, Jane Austen’s Mafia!, The Sweetest Thing, Wonderland, Employee of the Month, Going the Distance, Youth in Oregon, A Bad Moms Christmas, and more.

How many times has Christina Applegate been married?

Christina Applegate married twice. The name of the first husband of Christina Applegate is Johnathan Schaech (m. 2001-2007) and currently, the husband of Christina Applegate is Martin Lenoble (m. 2013).

Who is Christina Applegate husband?

Christina Applegate is married. Currently, Christina Applegate husband is Martyn LeNoble. He is a Dutch musician.

Christina Applegate first married actor Johnathan Schaech on October 20, 2001, in Palm Springs, California.

After being in a relationship for 5 years, in December 2005, Jonathan Schacht filed for divorce from Christina. Both got divorced in August 2007.

In 2009, Christina Applegate started dating Martin Le Noble. After this, both of them got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2010. After being in a relationship for 3 years, Christina and Martin married on February 23, 2013, at their Los Angeles home.

This marriage was the second marriage of both. In January 2011, Christina gave birth to Martin’s child. Since their dating time till now, both are together and happy.

Christina Applegate’s Short Bio

Christina Applegate’s birth date is 25 November 1971. Christina Applegate’s age is 51 years. Christina Applegate was born to Robert William “Bob” Applegate and Nancy Priddy in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Christina Applegate’s mother is an actress and singer and Christina Applegate’s father was a record producer and record company executive. Christina Applegate’s height is 5 feet 4 inches approx.

