How did Mik Critchlow die? The Renowned North East Photographer Is No More

Mik Critchlow, a well-known photographer from the North East famous for his images of the coal mining industry, has passed away. Let’s look at Mik Critchlow’s Cause of Death and How He Died in Detail for the North East Photographer.

How did Mik Critchlow die?

The North East-famous photographer Mik Critchlow, who was 68 years old, died. His work featured the coal mining industry. His daughter Shona Brown announced her father’s passing on Twitter on Friday, 10 March, saying he was “an inspiration”.

Mik Critchlow’s Fatal Illness:

The precise cause of Mik Critchlow's passing has yet to be made public.

Who is Mik Critchlow?

British social documentary and portrait photographer Mik Critchlow. Mik Critchlow produced social documentaries, and portrait photography focused on the North East of England, where he resided. He was engaged in a protracted project about the coal mining sector in Ashington, where he was raised. His solo exhibition at Woodhorn Museum took place in 2021–2022, and the Amber Film and Photography Collective has a collection of his work.

A comprehensive photographic documentary project on his hometown of Ashington, including its ties to coal mining, was the focus of Critchlow’s long-term work from 1977 until today. He captured the hardscrabble way of life of those mined marine coal from the shoreline near Lynemouth Power Station in Ashington. He possessed an “incredible ability to connect with people through the camera,” the museum claimed. We were thrilled to present “Coal Town” in the winter of 2021/22, an exhibition of Mik’s photographs taken over many years to capture everyday life in Ashington and South East Northumberland. With its capture of the final shift at Woodhorn Colliery, “Last Man Out” is a remarkable image for us.

Mik Critchlow is honoured:

The Mik Critchlow family has received an outpouring of condolences from the photography community and beyond in response to Mik Critchlow’s passing. Ian Lavery, a former miner and Labour MP for Wansbeck tweeted. With great sadness, we learn of the death of renowned local photographer Mik Critchlow. Mik, who will be sorely missed, captures our community’s people and events with a deep and sincere passion. “. Liz Ritson penned. “I am shocked and devastated to hear that @mikcritchlow has passed away. He is a lovely man who made putting together his incredible CoalTown exhibition @woodhornmuseum a pleasure. He described the exhibit as “the work coming home” in his speech. “.

