How did Maria Cummins Die? Maria Cummins’s Cause Of Death Explained

The mother of Australia’s Pat Cummin, Maria Cummins, passed away following a protracted illness. On Friday’s fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad, Australian athletes competed while sporting black armbands. Let’s examine Maria Cummins’ cause of death and how she passed away in more detail.

How did Maria Cummins Die?

The mother of Australia’s Pat Cummins, Maria Cummins, passed away on March 9, 2023. Cricket Australia shared the sad news of Cummin’s mother’s passing on social media and expressed their condolences to the cricketer and his family. The Australian cricket team showed respect by donning black armbands on Day 2 of the 4th Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green, the two overnight batsmen, carried on the Australian innings at 255 for four at the Narendra Modi Stadium while wearing black armbands. The BCCI, the governing body of cricket in India, tweeted its condolences to Cummins and his family. “On behalf of Indian Cricket, we want to express our sorrow over Pat Cummins’ mother’s passing. He and his family are in our thoughts and prayers during this trying time “.

Cause of death for Maria Cummins:

We regret having to inform you of Maria Cummins’ passing. Given the recent news, many people must be interested in learning what killed Maria Cummins. Breast cancer was Maria Cummins’ cause of death. Cummins disclosed that his mother, who tragically received her initial breast cancer diagnosis in 2005, has recently been in poor health.

When his mother Maria was enrolled in hospice care last month, Australian captain Pat Cummins had just returned from India. Given his decision to stay with his family during such trying times, it has been made clear that Cummins will miss the third and fourth Tests in India. He stated the following in February after his tour of India was over.

Maria Cummins: Who was she?

The mother of Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins was Maria Cummins. In 2011, Cummins, then 18 years old, made his Test debut. Following that, injuries prevented him from playing Test cricket until 2017 and international cricket until 2015. Cummins won the Allan Border Award for best Australian player and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year honours following the 2019 cricket season.

On November 26, 2021, Cummins was named the 47th captain of the Australian Test cricket team. Under Pat Cummins’ direction, Australia visited Pakistan for the first time in 24 years since their previous visit in 1998. When the Benaud-Qadir Trophy was first played, Cummins and Nathan Lyon were two of the competition’s top wicket-takers. He amassed 12 wickets with a 22.50 bowling average throughout three Test matches.

Maria Cummins is remembered with Tributes:

Since Maria Cummins passed away, the cricket world and beyond have shown their condolences to the Cummins family. In a tweet, FOX Cricket. Cricket Australia confirmed the death of Maria Cummins over the weekend. Today, the Australian Test team will don black armbands in her honour. Pat and the family of Cummins are in our prayers ”.

Cummins publicly thanked English fans for their sincere tribute to his ill mother during the second Test match between England and New Zealand. Losing a loved one is one of the most terrible experiences anyone can have. Any journey must have a final destination. Unfortunately, the individual’s time on earth has now ended as they pass away.

