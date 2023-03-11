Hamburg Mass Shooting Explained: Who is the Suspect? What Happened?

Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, condemned a “brutal act of violence” in the wake of a shooting that reportedly left at least seven people dead and numerous others hurt on Thursday night at a Jehovah’s Witness centre in Hamburg. The police reported that the shooter was believed to be quiet and that his intentions were still unknown.

What Happened?

The Jehovah’s Witnesses community in Germany stated that its members had been the target of a “horrific attack,” and Scholz expressed his condolences to the victims. According to the Bild newspaper, 25 people were hurt, eight had severe injuries, and seven were fatalities. If the assailant was counted among the fatalities is unknown. According to Reuters, police would not specify how many people had died, only that several had suffered severe injuries. On Friday in Hamburg, Germany, investigators were stationed in front of a Jehovah’s Witnesses’ building.

What do the Officials Say?

We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run, a police spokesperson said shortly after the attack, which started around 9 p.m. on Thursday. Later, police stated that they had discovered a “dead person” at the centre “who we believe could be a perpetrator,” but further investigation was needed. A significant operation was reportedly happening in the city’s GrossBorstel neighbourhood as the shooting spread. The public was texted to warn them to avoid the area as several streets were blocked. Residents were told to stay indoors and only use their phones “in an extreme emergency” to not overburden the network.

What do the Investigations Say?

According to preliminary investigations, shots were fired inside a church on Deelbögestrasse in the GrossBorstel neighbourhood, according to police. “Many people suffered critical injuries, some fatally. We have a sizable police presence here. “. Local media reported that the shooting occurred while police from a specialised armed unit were nearby by chance. Gunshots were heard as they returned to their lodging at their Alsterdorf headquarters. Police nearby responded after hearing several shots fired, according to NDR reporter Heiko Sander’s account to Tagesschau. According to Sander, they went inside and evacuated people, including a pregnant woman.

Officers arrived on the scene to find several people dead and several others seriously hurt. An additional person was discovered upstairs after they heard a shot from above, according to a police spokesperson. In Hamburg on Thursday, police officers dressed in specialised gear stand next to a Jehovah’s Witness building. On Thursday in Hamburg, police officers dressed in technical gear stand beside a Jehovah’s Witness building. Shots were fired, according to an unidentified witness. “Dot, there were 12 shots fired continuously. “We then witnessed how people were removed in black bags,” he told local media.

Lara Bauch, a 23-year-old witness, reported hearing “about four firing periods”. At regular intervals of between 20 seconds and one minute, several shots were always fired during these times. When she turned to look out the window, she noticed a person frantically running from the first floor to the ground floor toward the Jehovah’s Witnesses. “. Inside the Jehovah’s Witness church building, a bomb disposal team member is at work. At the Jehovah’s Witness church, a member of the bomb disposal team works inside the structure. She claimed that the centre’s services “have always been very well attended” and that a mix of “families, older people, and younger people” was present.

