Angie Carrizel | Know more about Paul Flores’ ex-girlfriend

Angie Carrizel testified in Kristin Smart’s case last year, She was the ex-girlfriend of Paul Flores. In this case, she told about an encounter at Flores’ father’s home. We’ll check more details about Angie in this article; keep reading.

What happened with Angie Carrizel

Paul Flores’ was convicted last year in the case of Kristin Smart, while Angie Carrizel also testified in that case. The last year October, he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

California court gave their verdict on this case and sentenced Paul to 25 years without parole. This incident happened on May 25, 1996; on this day, a bright student of California Polytechnic State University named Smart died, unfortunately.

According to the news, Paul Flores was the last person seen with this 19-year-old student. He killed him during an unsuccessfully attempted rape in his dorm room, as told by the prosecutors.

According to some news reports, Paul’s father, Ruben helped him to dispose of the evidence of Smart’s death, According to the court hearing, the evidence was buried in the backyard of their home.

Later they moved the evidence to another location, as told in the courtroom. Still, police did not find the Smart’s remains. Finally, in 2002 Smart was announced legally dead. In this case, Floers’ father was also charged with accessory.

Know more about Angie Carrizel :

Angie Carrizel was their ex-girlfriend of Flores’. She also testified in this case on August 25; she asked about this strange encounter that she allegedly had in the backyard of Flores’ father’s home in 2000.

They both dated each other for around two years. She said that she had earlier met Flores’ parents, Ruben and Susan. She also said that she met with Flores’ parents at their home.

She said that she asked for some avocados from the trees in their backyard of the home, but they warn me to stary away from them trees. They don’t want me to go near those avocado trees.

