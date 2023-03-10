Who is Kate Garraway’s husband now? How many times has Kate Garraway been married?

Kate Garraway is a famous British broadcaster as well as a journalist.

In the 1990s, Kate Garraway worked as a reporter for ITV News Central. Following this, Kate Garraway worked as a co-presenter for ITV News Meridian.

From 2000 to 2001, Kate Garraway served as co-presenter for GMTV. Currently, Kate Garraway is the presenter of Mid Mornings with Kate Garraway on Garraway Smooth Radio.

Kate Garraway is also the newsreader and co-anchor of its breakfast program Good Morning Britain.

In 2022, Kate Garraway appeared in Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek, Garraway’s Good Stuff, Your Body Uncovered with Kate Garraway, Kate Garraway’s Life Stories, and DNA Journey television shows.

Kate Garraway is famous for Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, The National Lottery Draws, Daybreak, and Loose Women shows.

Where is Kate Garraway from?

Kate Garraway’s full name is Kathryn Mary Draper Garraway. Kate Garraway is from Abingdon-on-Thames, Berkshire, England. Kate Garraway’s age is 55 years. Kate Garraway was born to her parents on 4 May 1967.

Kate Garraway did her studies at Dunmore Primary School and Fitzharrys School in Abingdon, and Bath College of Higher Education (now Bath Spa University). Kate Garraway’s nationality is British.

How many times has Kate Garraway been married?

Kate Garraway married twice. Kate Garraway is living with her second husband after divorcing her first husband.

Kate Garraway’s first husband is Ian Rumsey (m. 1998–2002) and Kate Garraway’s current husband is Derek Draper (m. 2005).

Who is Kate Garraway husband now?

Kate Garraway is a married woman. Currently, Kate Garraway husband’s name is Derek Draper. He is a former Lobbyist.

Kate Garraway first married Ian Rumsey in 1998. He was the boss at ITV Meridian. After four years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2002.

Kate Garraway married Derek Draper in Camden, London, in September 2005, three years after their divorce.

Derek Draper served as a political aide to former Labor cabinet minister Peter Mandelson. Derek was at the center of the “lobbygate” scandal.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have two children – Darcy Marie Draper and William Garraway Draper.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have been together ever since their marriage and are living happily ever after.

