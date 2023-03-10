Who is Diana Russini Husband? Did Dianna Russini have her baby?

Dianna Russini is a famous American sports journalist. Currently, Dianna Russini working as a reporter, NFL host, insider, and analyst for ESPN on NFL Live and NFL Countdown.

Dianna joined ESPN and went on to serve as an anchor for SportsCenter in 2015.

Prior to joining ESPN, Dianna Russini served as the lead sports anchor for WRC-TV in Washington, DC.

When Dianna Russini joined the network, she was the youngest reporter to work for WNBC in New York City as a reporter.

Dianna Russini worked as an anchor and reporter at CSN Northwest, shortly thereafter Dianna Russini moved to the Games.

Dianna Russini also worked for NBC Literacy WRC-TV, News 12 Westchester, and WVIT. In July 2015, Dianna was hired by ESPN after Disney executives saw Dianna Russini’s sportscasts in DC.

Dianna Russini served as SportsCenter anchor and did sideline reporting with Tom Luginbill for ESPN Saturday afternoon sports.

How old is Dianna Russini?

Dianna Russini’s full name is Dianna Marie Russini. Dianna Russini’s age is 40 years. Dianna Russini’s date of birth is 11 February 1983. Dianna Russini was born to her parents in the Bronx, New York, U.S.

Dianna Russini’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx. Dianna Russini did her studies at George Mason University and Northern Valley Regional High School at Old Tappan. Dianna Russini’s nationality is American.

Who is Dianna Russini Husband?

Dianna Russini’s marital status is married. Dianna Russini husband’s name is Kevin Goldschmidt.

Dianna Russini married Kevin Goldschmidt a few years ago on 26 September 2020. Both are enjoying their life and are happy.

Dianna Russini probably does not have children, because Dianna Russini has not given any information about her children yet.

Rumors of Dianna Russini being in a relationship with David Wright also surfaced in 2008 but Dianna Russini did not confirm it.

