Who is Billy Porter husband? How long has Billy Porter been married?

Billy Porter is a popular American actor, writer, singer, and director.

Billy Porter is known for his role as Lola in the “Kinky Boots” film. In 1996, Billy Porter made his acting debut with the “Twisted” film.

In 1998, Billy Porter made his television debut with the “Another World” series.

In 2022, Billy Porter made his directing debut with the “Anything’s Possible” film. The same year, Billy Porter appeared in “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” television show.

In 2023, Billy Porter appears in the “Black + Iconic” television show and “80 for Brady” film.

Billy Porter is well-known for his work and role in the So You Think You Can Dance, Pose, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve television series.

Billy Porter is also acted in many film and tv shows, including The First Wives Club, The Intern, The Humbling, Like a Boss, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Law & Order, Land of Lola: Backstage at Kinky Boots, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, That Damn Michael Che, and more.

Billy Porter’s real name is William Ellis Porter II. Billy Porter’s age is 53 years. Billy Porter was born to William Ellis Porter and Cloerinda Jean Johnson Porter Ford in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.

Billy Porter’s date of birth is 21 September 1969. Billy Porter did his studies at Carnegie Mellon University (BFA) and the University of California, Los Angeles (GrDip).

Why is Billy Porter famous?

Billy Porter is famous for participating in the American talent show Star Search (1992) and won $100,000. Subsequently, Billy Porter appeared on the same show as other future stars, such as One Young Britney Spears. Billy Porter is also famous for his role as Teen Angel in the 1994 Broadway revival of Grease.

Who is Billy Porter husband?

Billy Porter is a married man. Billy Porter husband's name is Adam Smith.

Billy Porter came to the fore at the age of 16, “in the midst of the AIDS crisis”. Billy Porter met Adam Smith in 2009.

On 14 January 2017, Billy Porter married his partner, Adam Smith. Billie and Adam got engaged on 29 December 2016 and married two weeks after their engagement.

After their relationship time, Billy Porter and Adam Smith are still together and are happy with their married life.

