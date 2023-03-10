When did Julia Michaels and JP Saxe date? Are JP and Julia still together?

Julia Michaels is a popular American singer-songwriter.

Following her success as a writer, Julia Michaels released her debut single “Issues” with Republic Records in 2017, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

Julia Michaels has been certified quintuple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 2017, Julia released her debut extended play, “Nervous System”, which peaked at number 48 on the United States Billboard 200.

As a songwriter, Julia Michaels wrote for many artists, including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Fifth Harmony, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Hailee Steinfeld, Britney Spears, and Gwen Stefani.

Julia Michaels was five times nominated for Grammy Awards. Julia Michaels has also been nominated for Billboard Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards, and American Music Awards.

Julia Michaels also appeared in The Voice, American Idol, Songwriter, and Songland television shows.

In 2021, Julia Michaels released her first studio album, “Not in Chronological Order”.

Julia Michaels released many songs, including “Worst in Me”, “Hurt Somebody”, “Uh Huh”, “Anxiety”, “Heaven”, “What a Time”, “If You Need Me”, “All Your Exes”, “Sorry to Me Too”, and more.

Julia Michaels performs the lyrics of @justinbieber’s “Sorry” to the music of @ddlovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” in Opposites Attract! #ThatsMyJam pic.twitter.com/7DvKU56d5H — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 8, 2023

Who is Julia Michaels Husband/Boyfriend?

Julia Michaels is not married yet. Julia has had a few relationships.

Julia Michaels was in a months-long relationship with fellow artist Lauv in late 2018 after Julia Michaels collaborated on “There’s No Way”.

Julia Michaels started dating Canadian musician JP Saxe in July 2019. Julia and JP date the song “If the World Was Ending”.

In September 2022, it was revealed that Julia and JP Saxe had broken up.

How tall is Julia Michaels?

Julia Michaels’s height is 5 feet 2 inches approx. Julia Michaels’s age is 29 years. Julia Michaels’s full name is Julia Carin Cavazos. Julia Michaels’s date of birth is 13 November 1993.

Julia Michaels was born to Juan Manuel Cavazos, and Julie Scriven in Davenport, Iowa, U.S. Julia Michaels’s father is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent.

