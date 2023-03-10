Tom Jackson’s Death Reasons: What Illness Did He Have?

Tom Jackson, a fan favourite on Netflix’s revived Queer Eye, died on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 63. His death has put the whole Queer Eye community in mourning as netizens grieve the loss of this lovely person.

What was Tom Jackson’s Name?

Tom Jackson, 63, was a fan favourite on Netflix’s revived television series Queer Eye. Tom participated in the first episode of the Netflix remake and garnered a lot of attention due to his participation.

In the first episode, titled “You Can’t Repair Ugly,” after a phrase Jackson spoke about himself on the programme, he opened up about his lupus fight. Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski hosted his emotional makeover journey. The programme gave some insight into life with lupus, and the hour concluded with a date with his ex-wife, Abby Parr.

What Happened to Tom Jackson?

Tom Jackson, a fan favourite on Queer Eye, died on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 63. He battled metastatic adenocarcinoma, a gland cancer that had spread to other body regions, and this illness finally killed him.

According to accounts, Tom Jackson died while surrounded by his loved ones. His daughter Katie Phelps, grandkids Chandler and Watson Phelps, and sisters Kozetta Stewart and Jackie Lynn Childers survive him.

Twitter Users Respond to Tom Jackson’s Death:

After Tom Jackson’s passing, netizens began offering homage and condolences to the Queer Eye fan favourite across various social media platforms. Queer Eye sent a message on their official Twitter account, @QueerEye, expressing their sympathies for Tom Jackson’s passing. “We said goodbye to a members of our Queer Eye family with a heavy heart,” the message states. “Rest in peace, Tom Jackson.”

We extend our condolences to Tom Jackson’s family, friends, and all fans. His death is a significant loss for the Queer Eye community, but his legacy will continue forever. We pray to God to allow Tom’s soul to rest peacefully on the wings of eternity.

