Polito Vega, one of the greats of radio transmission, died on March 9th, 2023. He was born on August 3rd, 1938, in La Playa de Ponce before moving to New York in 1959. He was a fixture in the radio industry, and his effect on many people can still be felt today.

Polito Vega: Who was He?

Polito Vega was an early radio pioneer. He began his career as an announcer for a small Puerto Rican station at 17. His first position in New York City was at WKDM in Spanish Harlem, where he stayed until 1967, when he went to WADO-AM, the United States’ first 24-hour Spanish language station. Polito rose to prominence here as a pioneer of Spanish-language radio programming. After working at many stations in New York City, he ultimately landed at WBGO-FM in 1986, where he presented a famous salsa music programme every Thursday night for nearly 20 years.

Polito greatly influenced the Latin music industry with his radio work and live events, including salsa performances at Madison Square Garden with famed organiser Ralph Mercado and Latin Quarters shows held every Thursday night. He also staged outdoor concerts called Las Maquinas, which drew people from all walks of life to hear some of the finest Latin artists in the world play.

Polito shows via these gatherings that music, regardless of race or class, brings people together, something we can all enjoy today. Polito’s impact went beyond music; he was a social justice campaigner, raising awareness about critical problems such as immigration reform and economic injustice among Hispanics in New York City and beyond.

What Caused his Death?

Another Paradise Radio legend has died. Polito Vega was one of the Greats. His influence lasted over 50 years and affected the lives of numerous people in the radio profession. Tragically, he died on March 9th, 2023, with the actual cause of death unknown to his family and close friends.

People all across the globe have paid their respects to Vuelta, not only for his contribution to the radio but also for his strong enthusiasm and delight for music, which enabled him to be a significant part of many people’s daily lives.

Family and acquaintances have yet to ascertain the cause of his death. We can only speculate until his family issues a formal statement.

Tributes:

Polito Vega’s death signals the end of an era but also reminds us of how much one person can accomplish when deeply committed to a cause. His legacy will live on through those motivated by him to break down barriers, question authority, rebel against the status quo, and, most significantly, never give up because they know that everything is possible if they set their minds to it.

Our hearts go out to the Vega family at this sad time, and may Poloto rest in peace, knowing that his legacy will live on through us all indefinitely.

