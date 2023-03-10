Birmingham police are looking for Sammorie Morris, a young person who has been missing since February 11. Let’s examine Sammorie Morris’s situation in more detail.

What happened to Sammorie Morris?

The Birmingham Police Department is looking for Sammorie Morris, a missing 15-year-old. According to the police, Sammorie Morris, 15, was last seen getting into a white car and leaving for an unknown location. Morris is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing about 120 pounds. She was wearing black joggers and a sweatshirt.

Help!

The missing person has been reported, and Birmingham Police Department has asked the public for assistance. “We still need the community’s help in finding the Missing Person…According to the Birmingham Police Department, detectives are looking for a missing person. The subject in the attached photo is missing, and the Birmingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding him.

Sammorie Morris, a 15-year-old female from Birmingham, Alabama, who is 5’1″ and 120 pounds, has been named the missing person. Sammorie was last seen on February 11, 2023, getting into a white truck before it departed in an unknown direction. A black hoodie and black joggers were the last things seen on her. Please contact the Special Victims Section Det. at the Birmingham Police Department if you know anything about Sammorie Morris’ whereabouts—205-834-5899 for Pitts.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 if you have further information regarding this investigation. Anyone who knows where Sammorie Morris is should contact Pitts with the Special Victims Unit of the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 834-5899. If you have any additional details about this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

