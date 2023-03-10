Margaret Ann Lake, The World’s Most Renowned Astrologer, has Died at the Age of 80

The work of Margaret Anne Lake, commonly known as Mystic Meg, an English astrologer, at The Sun and The News of the World is what made her most famous. The late astrologer presented Mystic Meg’s Wheel of Fate during Sun Bingo.

Meg rose to popularity in the media after anchoring the National Lottery draw in 1994. Meg had a promising career and was a professional coach. As previously said, she was well-known for her work at The Sun but quit on 2nd January 2015.

Cause of Death: Mystic Meg

Mystic Meg died of the flu, according to reports. According to reports, Meg was killed in the early hours of Thursday morning after being rushed to the hospital last month with flu. According to Meg’s representative, David Shapland, no one came close to Meg in that regard. Meg was also seldom seen or heard in public. Meg was reportedly taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.

Additionally, Mystic suffered from the illness, sadly passing away at 3.45 a.m. on Thursday. As of yet, no additional information about her death has been released. However, her admirers and followers are curious about the circumstances surrounding her demise. As we all know, she died after a brief bout with the flu, but others suspect she may have died from cancer.

Yet, no evidence exists that the late astrologer ever received cancer or another illness diagnosis. We are trying to find out more right now, and we’ll keep you informed.

Obituary for Margaret Anne Lake:

Margaret Anne, better known as Mystic Meg, died on March 9, 2023, at 80. Margaret’s agent of 34 years, David Shapland, confirmed the formal news of her death. Dave said Meg was Britain’s most renowned astrologer by a million miles, with millions of followers in the UK and throughout the globe. Many were shocked by the news and promptly flocked to social media to express their respect.

Numerous well-known people paid respect to the late astrologer on social media. The Genius Celebs also pay our respects to the late soul.

Margaret Anne Lake’s husband’s Name is: Mystic Meg, was She Married?

Mystic Meg had never married and had never had a spouse. No facts or explanations are given as to why she did not match.

Meg was said to reside in Notting Hill. Together with her seven cats, she was the sole resident. She was raised in a family where Romany was spoken and was born in Accrington, Lancashire, UK. Meg was raised in the Lancashire town of Accrington, where her grandmother taught her astrology. Meg never discussed her problems with the public; thus, the facts about her parents remain a mystery.

Read Also:- Has Julie Gonzalo been married? Are Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally together?