Los Angeles police officers shot by parolee | suspect dead

On Wednesday night, the suspect shot three LAPD officers at Lincoln Heights near Los Angeles. All three officers were in stable condition, according to the latest news.

After a particular investigation, Police officers from LAPD’s Hollenbeck division responded to the 3800 block of Broadway to catch a parolee.

LAPD asst. Chief Al Labrada addressed to media in a press conference “During the subsequent investigation, officers came across the individual who refused to comply to the commands and a request for K-9 officers was requested from the Metropolitan division,”

When police responded to the suspect, he fired back at the officers. Two senior Metropolitan division officers were immediately taken to the LAC+USC Medical Center. According to the LAPD chief, all police officers are in stable condition.

The LAPD chief also confirmed the news by a tweet:

Following closely, tonight’s violent encounter resulted in 3 officers being shot. Reports from the hospital have all three in stable condition. The ongoing tactical scene with the outstanding gunman.

According to some local news, at the time of gun firing, one police officer was wounded in four places; during the shot, he was injured on his right knee and left elbow.

The Suspect was announced dead during the police search. Still, he has not been identified. All the injured police officers are recovering very well in the hospital, along with their respective families.

“We’re grateful by the continued calls by the community and those supporting our community, The tragedy of the dangers some of these officers face is what we face today, and we’re hopeful this tragedy will not continue to repeat itself,” told Labrada

On Wednesday, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a press conference; She told about the police officers that all the police officers who were injured in the incident were recovering very well in the hospital. Further, she appreciates his bravery in her statement.

I just left L.A. County Hospital, where I spoke with two officers who were shot.

Both of them asked about their fellow officers before anything else.

I ask all Angelenos to hold these officers and their families in their hearts and prayers tonight.

