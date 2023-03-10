is Whitney Cummings married? Who is Whitney Cummings Husband?

Whitney Cummings is a famous American actress, stand-up comedian, director, writer, producer and podcaster. After graduation, Whitney Cummings moved to Los Angeles and started working at MTV in 2004.

In 2004, Whitney Cummings made her film debut in the low-budget thriller “EMR”. In 2005, Whitney Cummings made her television debut with the series “Half and Half”.

Whitney Cummings is famous for her work and role in the Tell Me You Love Me, Whitney, The Tony Rock Project, 2 Broke Girls, Undateable and Love You, Mean It television series.

In 2022, Whitney Cummings appeared in her Comedy Special “Jokes” on Netflix. In 2022, Whitney Cummings appeared in the “Good Mourning” film.

Whitney Cummings appeared in some comedy shows like- I Love You, Can I Touch It?, Money Shot, and I’m Your Girlfriend.

Whitney Cummings acted in many movies like- Come to the Net, Made of Honor, 3,2,1… Frankie Go Boom, Unforgettable, The Wedding Ringer, The Female Brain, How It Ends, The Opening Act, Studio 666, Tacoma FD, and more.

Tonight I’m on my favorite TV show Accused on FOX. This is the first team of people I’ve felt safe to do drama with. Reddit, see you in the comments around midnight? pic.twitter.com/kvwhDuDh4U — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 7, 2023

How old is Whitney Cummings?

Whitney Cummings’s age is 40 years. Whitney Cummings’s date of birth is 4 September 1982. Whitney Cummings was born to Patti Cummings and Vince Cummings in Washington, D.C., U.S.

Whitney Cummings has two siblings- Ashley Cummings and Kevin Cummings. Whitney Cummings’s height is 5 feet 9 inches. Whitney Cummings did her studies at the University of Pennsylvania (BA).

Who is Whitney Cummings Husband?

Whitney Cummings’s marital status is unmarried. Whitney Cummings has had a few relationships. Whitney Cummings has been in a relationship with Miles Skinner since 2018.

Miles Skinner proposed to Whitney with a diamond ring. The two separated in 2020 after being in a relationship for two years.

Earlier, Whitney Cummings was in a relationship with Peter Berg from 2012 to 2013. After this, Whitney Cummings had a relationship with Kerry Rhodes in 2014.

