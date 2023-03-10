Is Mae Muller in a relationship? Know her dating history

Mae Muller is a famous British singer and songwriter. Mae Muller released her first single, “Better Days” in 2021.

Mae Muller is set to represent the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, singing “I Wrote a Song”.

GUYS!!! i cannot believe i’m even saying this… but i am this years uk entry for @Eurovision 2023 with my track i wrote a song!!! 🥲🥲🥲😭😭😭

EUROVISION 2023 LETS GO! LIVERPOOL I WILL SEE YOU VERY SOON #Eurovision2023https://t.co/VkdI7GLNRs pic.twitter.com/JfcMZF77hn — Mae Muller 💃🏻 (@maemuller_) March 9, 2023

In 2007 Mae Muller appeared in Tab Mika’s “Grace Kelly” music video when she was a young child.

On 5 April 2019, Mae Muller released her first studio album, “Chapter 1”.

Mae Muller released her three Extended plays- Frankly, After Hours, and No One Else, Not Even You.

In 2022, Mae Muller released “I Just Came to Dance” and “American Psycho” singles.

In 2023, Mae Muller released “I Wrote a Song” and “Feels This Good” singles.

Mae Muller released many songs, including “The Hoodie Song”, “Anticlimax”, “Close”, “Therapist”, “HFBD”, “Busy Tone”, “I Don’t Want Your Money”, “Leave It Out”, “American Psycho”, “Gone”, “So Annoying”, and more.

Where is Mae Muller from?

Mae Muller’s full name is Holly Mae Muller. Mae Muller’s age is 25 years. Mae Muller is from Kentish Town, London, England. Mae Muller was born to her parents on 26 August 1997.

Mae Muller did her school at Kimbolton School in Cambridgeshire and Mae Muller graduated from Fine Arts College in Belsize Park, north London. Mae Muller’s nationality is British.

How did Mae Muller become famous?

Mae Muller uploaded her Singing video on Soundcloud in 2017. After sharing one of her singing videos on Instagram, Mae Muller was discovered and signed by her manager. After this, Mae Muller released songs and became famous.

Is Mae Muller Married?

Mae Muller is an unmarried girl. Mae Muller has no Husband & Boyfriend. As of now, he is not in a relationship with anyone.

Mae Muller’s fans are very excited to know about things related to her personal life.

Mae Muller’s fans want to know- Is Mae Muller married? Who is Mae Muller Husband? Is Mae Mueller In A Relationship?

According to the sources, Mae Muller was in a relationship earlier but ended their relationship after some time.

