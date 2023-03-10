How did Ron Leach die? The renowned Canadian film director passed away.

The famous actor and director Ron Leach has passed away. This news has saddened the whole Canadian film fraternity and his family. The Canadian legend finally departs from this world.

Ron Leach’s cause of death

The Canadian entertainment industry has lost a very important person. The famous producer, actor, and prominent casting director, Ron Leach, died this Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. The man did a lot of work for the industry. He greatly contributed to the Canadian film industry.

The reason for his sudden death has not yet been disclosed in the media. The family and friends of Ron are still in a dilemma over what happened to him. It was Youssef Abdel Malek who announced this news on Facebook. The whole film community and his family will feel the loss of such a person.

Who was Ron Leach?

The famous director spent his childhood in Vancouver. Ron was born in British Columbia in 1949. Ron appeared in many Canadian TV shows during the start of his career. The man did many shows during the 1970s and 1980s. But one of his most crucial skills was that of a casting director.

Ron Leach was part of many major Hollywood movies. He worked on many big TV series like “Cold Squad” and also worked in big budget movies like “The Sweet Hereafter” and “Exotica.” Altercations is one of the most beautiful works in Ron’s career. The short film also won him many awards. Shaky Grounds and Hotline are two of the major works in the short film industry of Canada.

He was also well known for his judging abilities. He was even one of the judges at the Oaxaca International Film Festival. He did this job for three years, in 2012, 2013, and 2015. He also judged the Toronto Monologue Competition. He was also the board of directors chairman for the Talent Representatives Association of Canada. Such an exceptionally talented person’s death has saddened the film fraternity.

Obituary

Ron Leach’s death has left people mourning for him. The close friends of the director are also engaged in the funeral preparations. He worked for more than 50 years in the Canadian film industry. The man has left great memories for his family and the film fraternity.

Many of his family members and the film fraternity have posted pictures of Ron, expressing their condolences. Michael Chan, a politician in the country, has also conveyed his message on the social media platform, as he said he is feeling very sad on hearing the news of her passing away.