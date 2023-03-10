How did Jim Leonard Metzger die? The Longtime K95 Radio Host Is No More

Jim Leonard Metzger, a well-liked radio host for K95 who was referred to as “K95’s Catfish” in Central Virginia, passed away on Monday. Let’s examine Jim’s manner of death and specific causes of death.

How did Jim Leonard Metzger die?

A host of K95 radio, Jim Leonard Metzger, has passed away. He was 79. Tuesday afternoon, K95 shared the statement and a link to his obituary on their Facebook page. We’re sorry to have to break such depressing news. In your prayers and thoughts, kindly remember his family. We will not forget Catfish this afternoon and consistently, as he was a part of K95.

Who was Jim Leonard Metzger?

Jim was born and raised in Corpus Christi, a city in Texas. He had participated in the Vietnam War as an American service member. The University of Texas is where he earned his undergraduate degree. Before relocating to Central Virginia, Jim held radio host positions in Texas, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. His appearances on the Catfish and Lori Morning Program made him well-known in Central Virginia. In Central Virginia, he was known as “K-95’s Catfish”.

On March 6, 2023, Jim Leonard Metzger passed away peacefully. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 45 years, M. Kay Metzger, as well as his children William R. Metzger II and Amy, Richard Pleva and Barbara, Daniel Pleva and Christine, and his siblings Bruce, Jay, and Laura. He also leaves behind ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Jim was glad that people still recognised his voice after he retired, and he enjoyed meeting and talking to all K-95 listeners. I’m going to miss him, according to Kay, his wife.

Obituary for Jim Metzger:

His obituary reads, “He loved meeting and hearing from all K-95 listeners, and loved the fact that people still recognized his voice after his retirement.” Jim spent time on the radio in Central Virginia. At 3 p.m. on Friday, a memorial service will be held. m. at J. T. Chester Chapel, Morriss and Son, 3050 W. 9831 Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia.

Tributes to Jim Metzger:

Lori Potter posted R.I. P. Thank you for my years of listening to you, Catfish. Sorry to have to deliver such depressing news. Please remember him and his family in your prayers. We will not forget Catfish this afternoon and always because he was a vital part of K95. Sandy Berkley Elliott published, I feel terrible for his family. He was beautiful to listen to with Lori in the mornings. Since they left, the station has changed. Mike Wheless published, It was sad to learn today of the passing of my friend Jim “Catfish” Metzger. For a hot minute in the 1990s, we worked together. He was just one of the “village” members I had learned from. My friend, rest in peace.

