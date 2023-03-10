Haven Barker missing: What Happened to Haven Barker? Know Everything About 8-Year-old

An Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday in the late afternoon for an 8-year-old girl who hadn’t been seen since Tuesday morning. Let’s take a closer look at Haven Barker’s situation.

Haven Barker missing:

Since early Tuesday, Barker has been missing. Haven Barker was last seen in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, about 66 miles north of Houston, at around 8 a.m., according to a Texas Department of Public Safety warning. Additionally, a black Honda Accord and a suspect, Charles Estep, 50, who may have been with Haven at the time of her disappearance, were mentioned in the alert. Haven is the 8-year-old from Coldspring, Texas, who vanished on March 7, 2023.

Who is the suspected party?

Haven, age 8, was last seen in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Cold Spring, Texas, on March 7, 2023, around 8:00 am. According to reports, she might be in danger. According to the TCSO, Haven is thought to be with her mother, Tamara Barker and Charles “Chaz” Estep, the boyfriend of her biological mother. They’re supposed to be driving a two-door, black 2015 Honda Accord. According to additional information from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Estep is Haven Barker’s mother, and Tamara Barker’s partner, and they might be with them.

