Colette Kimmell Obituary – Cause Of death Explained

On March 7, 2023, Colette Kimmell passed away. She was a beloved daughter, mother, wife, and friend, a bright spirit that was always filled with joy and laughter. Losing someone at such a young age is truly heartbreaking.

Who was Colette Kimmell?

According to reports, Kimmel was born on August 12, 1985. She was born to her mother, Michelle Dean Smith, and her father, Joe Kimmel. She had a stepfather, Darryl Smith. She had a lot of siblings, including her brother, Ryan Dean, and several sisters, a step-sister and a stepbrother. She had a son Anthony Giovanni.

She graduated from Union Endicott high school. She worked as a pharmaceutical tech at CVS pharmacy for 17 years, working day and night, dedicating her life for her son.

She was also an animal lover, always playing and feeding the street dogs and cats wherever she found them.

Colette Kimmell Cause of death

Currently, the cause of her death is not released by the family members, which is understandable since a family needs time to grieve the loss of their loved one. Her sudden death has caused a shock among her friends, her family, and her relatives. Colette was a devoted mother and loved to make memories with her son.

She strongly committed to education and constantly encouraged her kid to realize his full potential. Colette was a fantastic friend who cherished time with her friends.

Remembering Colette Kimmel

Her family has made funeral arrangements at Coleman and Daniels Funeral home, Endicott, New York, on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 1 pm to 3 pm to remember her life. During this difficult time, they will only receive her close friends and family. A GoFundMe is also set up to help support her son during this difficult time.

Colette touched the lives of everyone who knew her and will be deeply missed. She was enjoyed spending time with her family and loved ones whom she loved and cherished with all her heart.

Her family members remember her as a loving mother and selfless human being dedicated to her son’s well-being. She was also described as very extroverted and loved to talk with everyone and make new friends. She will always be remembered for the love and joy she brought into the lives of others. May her soul rest in peace.