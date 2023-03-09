Who is Teyonah Parris Husband? Teyonah Parri and Her Husband welcomed their first baby girl

Teyonah Parris is a famous American Actress. Teyonah Parris received two Black Reel Awards. She was also nominated for NAACP Image Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In 2010, Teyonah Parris made her acting debut with the “Empire Corner” short film. The same year, Teyonah Parris also acted in the How Do You Know, and Wu is Dead film.

In the same year, Teyonah Parris made her television debut with “The Good Wife” series.

Teyonah Parris is famous for her work and role in the Mad Men, Survivor’s Remorse, and WandaVision television series.

Teyonah Parris is also acted in some television series like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Marvel Studios: Assembled, Empire, and Placeholders.

Teyonah Parris will be seen in the They Cloned Tyrone, Dashing Through the Snow, and The Marvels upcoming movies.

Teyonah Parris is also acted in many movies, including Dear White People, If Beale Street Could Talk, Five Nights in Maine, They Came Together, Chi-Raq, Point Blank, The Photograph, Where Children Play, Candyman, Charm City Kings. The Photograph, and more.

Who is Teyonah Parris Husband?

Teyonah Parris’s marital status is married. Teyonah Parris husband’s name is James Parris.

Teyona Parisi got married to her love sometime back. Both are living their life very well and happily.

In September 2022, Teyonah Parisi announced that she is five months pregnant and was expecting her first child.

Recently a few days ago, Teyona Paris and her husband, James Paris, welcomed their baby girl.

Teyona Parisi shared the video of welcoming her first child through her Instagram post and wrote a long caption, which you can see below.

How old is Teyonah Parris?

Teyonah Parris’s age is 35 years. Teyonah Parris’s birth date is 22 September 1987. Teyonah Parris was born to her parents in Hopkins, South Carolina, United States.

Teyonah Parris’s height is 5 feet 4 inches approx. Teyonah Parris did her studies at South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts & Humanities and Juilliard School.

