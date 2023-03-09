Who is Jordin Sparks Husband? Is Jordin Sparks and her husband still together?

Jordin Sparks is a notable actress as well as a singer. In 2007, Jordin Sparks made her singing debut with the self title album.

In 2012, Jordin Sparks made her acting debut with the “Sparkle” film. After that, Jordin Sparks acted in many films, including Left Behind, Show Dogs, A Christmas Treasure, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, God Bless the Broken Road, and more.

In 2022, Jordin Sparks appeared in the “Dancing with the Stars” and “Rugrats” television shows.

Jordin Sparks also appeared in many television shows such as The Masked Dancer, Time After Time, Zoe Ever After, Team Umizoomi, When I Was 17, The Suite Life on Deck, and more.

As a singer, Jordin Sparks released many songs, including “One Step at a Time”, “Tattoo”, “Battlefield”, “I Am Woman”, “A Baby Changes Everything”, “Love Me Like I Am”, “You Still Think of Me”, “Double Tap”, and more.

Who is Jordin Sparks Husband?

Jordin Sparks is a married woman. Jordin Sparks husband’s name is Dana Isaiah. He is a fitness model based in Hawaii.

Jordin Sparks married Dana Isaiah on July 17, 2017. In November 2017, People magazine confirmed the news of Jordan’s pregnancy. On 2 May 2018, Jordan gave birth to her first child.

Jordin Sparks dated Jason Derulo before marriage. He is a popular American singer and songwriter.

Jordan and Jason ended their relationship in 2014 after being in a relationship for three years.

Why is Jordin Sparks famous?

Jordin Sparks is famous for her singing and acting but after winning American Idol Season 6 Jordin got a celebration. At 17, she became the youngest girl to win a season of American Idol.

Jordin Sparks Age

Jordin Sparks knew as Jordin Sparks-Thomas. Jordin Sparks’s age is 33 years. Jordin Sparks’s birth date is 22 December 1989. Jordin Sparks was born to her parents in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S.

Jordin Sparks’s parents are Jodi Sparks and Phillippi Sparks. Jordin Sparks’s father is a former football player. Jordin Sparks has a brother whose name is P.J. Sparks.

Jordin Sparks’s height is 5 feet 8 inches approx. Jordin Sparks did her studies at Northwest Community Christian School and Sandra Day O’Connor High School.

