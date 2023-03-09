Who is Cara Delevingne in a relationship? Did Cara Delevingne date Harry Styles?

Cara Delevingne is a famous British model and actress.

In 2009, after dropping out of high school, Cara Delevingne signed with Storm Management.

Cara Delevingne won the British Fashion Awards in 2012 as well as 2014.

In 2012, Cara Delevingne made her acting debut with “Anna Karenina” film. In 2014, Cara Delevingne made her television debut with the “Playhouse Presents” series.

From 2019 to the present, Cara Delevingne appears in the “Carnival Row” series. In 2021, Cara Delevingne also appeared in the “Lady Parts” web series.

In 2022, Cara Delevingne appeared in the “Only Murders in the Building” and “Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne” television series and “Tell It Like a Woman” film.

Cara Delevingne also appeared in many music videos such as “You Can Dance”, “Sonnentanz”, “Bad Blood”, “Nightmare”, “Imagine”, “Woman” (Live), and more.

Cara Delevingne also acted in many films and tv series, including The Face of an Angel, The 1989 World Tour Live, Suicide Squad, London Fields, Miss Americana, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Paper Towns, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Friends: The Reunion, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, and more.

How tall is Cara Delevingne?

Cara Delevingne’s height is approx 5 feet 8 inches. Cara Delevingne’s age is 30 years. Cara Delevingne’s birth date is 12 August 1992. Cara Delevingne’s full name is Cara Jocelyn Delevingne.

Cara Delevingne was born to Pandora Delevingne and Charles Delevingne in Hammersmith, London, England. Cara Delevingne’s father is a property developer.

Cara Delevingne did his studies at Francis Holland School for Girls and Bedales School in Steep, Hampshire. Cara Delevingne’s nationality is British.

Who is Cara Delevingne Boyfriend?

Cara Delevingne is an unmarried woman.

Cara Delevingne has had relationships and flings with many celebrities in the past.

Cara Delevingne was first in a relationship with American St Vincent in June 2015. After being in a relationship together, they parted ways in September 2016.

Subsequently, confirmed in June 2019, he was in a relationship with model and actress Ashley Benson. After dating for 2 years, the couple parted ways in April 2020.

In addition, Cara Delevingne has had several rumored relationships, including Jake Bugg (2013), Michelle Rodriguez (2014), and Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles (2013–2014).

In January 2020, Cara Delevingne was spotted at Temple Bar in New York City with Sienna Miller but their relationship was confirmed.

