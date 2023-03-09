Who is Ana Gasteyer husband? Does Ana Gasteyer have a daughter?

Ana Gasteyer is a popular American actress, singer as well as a comedian. Ana Gasteyer is well-recognized as a cast member of Saturday Night Live (1996 to 2002) on the NBC sketch comedy series.

In 1995, Ana Gasteyer made her acting debut with the “Seinfeld” television series. In 1996, Ana Gasteyer made her film debut with the “A Small Domain” film.

Ana Gasteyer is famous for her role and works in The Good Wife, The Goldbergs, Saturday Night Live, Suburgatory, Lady Dynamite, The Lion Guard, Match Game, and more.

From 2021 to the present, Ana Gasteyer appeared in the “American Auto” series as the role of Katherine Hastings.

In 2022, Ana Gasteyer worked on the “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” television show. From 2015 to the present, Ana Gasteyer appeared in the “Going There with Ana Gasteyer” web series.

Ana Gasteyer also worked on some Broadway such as The Threepenny Opera, The Rocky Horror Show, Wicked, Funny Girl, and The Royal Family.

Ana Gasteyer also acted in many films, including Meet the Deedles, What’s the Worst That Could Happen?, Dick, Mean Girls, Finn on the Fly, Robot & Frank, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, Happiest Season, Reefer Madness: The Musical, and more.

How tall is Ana Gasteyer?

Ana Gasteyer’s full name is Ana Kristina Gasteyer. Ana Gasteyer’s age is 55 years. Ana Gasteyer’s date of birth is 4 May 1967. Ana Gasteyer was born to Phil Gasteyer and Mariana Roumell-Gasteyer in Washington, D.C., U.S.

Ana Gasteyer has a sibling whose name is Stephen Gasteyer. Ana Gasteyer’s height is 5 feet 4 inches approx. Ana Gasteyer did her studies at Sidwell Friends School and Northwestern University. Ana Gasteyer graduated from Northwestern University School of Communication.

Who is Ana Gasteyer husband?

Ana Gasteyer is a married woman. Ana Gasteyer husband’s name is Charlie McKittrick.

Ana Gasteyer and Charlie McKittrick married in 1996 and have been together ever since and are living their married life happily.

Ana and Charlie have two children – Frances Marie McKittrick and Ulysses McKittrick.

Ana Gasteyer has not shared much information about her husband and children due to the paucity of information which is the only information available to us.

Read Also:- Who is Sage Steele married? How long has Sage Steele been married?