What happened to Nathan Millard? The man was found dead and wrapped in plastic near the highway.

The search operation for Nathan Millard in Baton Rouge comes to an end. The man has been found dead near the city highway. The police are already in the investigation phase. The family and friends are mourning his death. However, Nathan’s death remains a mystery.

Nathan Millard’s cause of death

Nathan Millard was found dead in Baton Rouge. The man had been searched for about 11 days since his disappearance in the city. He visited the city for a meeting related to his Conyers construction business. He was reported missing on February 23, 2023.

The police put all their efforts into searching for the man. Finally, on March 6, 2023, a man reported to the police at 3 a.m. about a plastic and carpet-wrapped thing. Later, police found that Nathan’s body was wrapped inside it. It was in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway where the body was found. The body was not in any condition to be identified.

The police have stated that they have not found any external or internal trauma in his body, per the autopsy report. The police are waiting for the results of the toxicology reports to see more fine details of the dead body. Nathan’s family was shocked by this tragic incident. He is mourned and prayed for by all of them.

Who was Nathan Millard?

The United States of America was the home of Nathan Millard. His family lived in Atlanta. The man was in his early 40s. He was a diligent worker who had been committed to his profession. Nathan was even considered a workaholic by his family. The man was also a very caring and loving person.

He was extroverted and friendly, as he often spent time with his friends and family. The man also loved playing basketball and even played a match on the day he disappeared. He was last spotted coming out of a pub. The police in Baton Rouge are putting their best efforts into searching for the person responsible for Nathan’s death.

Also read: How did Davian Nguyen die? Cause of Death Explained

Obituary

Nathan departed from the world at an age when his children would most want him. The man lived a great life and was a very loving person. He has left his family and friends with various things to remember about him.

Many of Nathan’s colleagues and other family friends are putting pressure on the city’s police to find the culprit behind all this. Nathan’s loved ones have also shared this sad news on social media and tried to explain the bond they used to share with Nathan.

One may not know what would happen during the police investigation, but one would pray for Nathan’s soul to rest in peace. Nathan will be fondly remembered by his family.