Nick Como Greenville SC died – Cause Of Death

Nick Como, who lived in Southern Carolina, has passed away. He is survived by his children, William Como, Mary Jo Zahn, and Debbie Buck. He also had nine grandchildren: Chad Buck, Ashley Zahn, Isabella Como, Joseph, Nicholas, Mindy Fikes, Nicki Boyer, Lia, and Mitchell Buck. He was a doting grandfather to his nine grandchildren.

The news of his death spread quickly among the members of his community, which left everyone heartbroken.

Who was Nick Como?

Nick Como was born and raised in Syracuse, South Carolina, but lived in Greenville, South Carolina. His parents name was William and violet (Bada) Como. He had adopted his mother’s surname Bada. Since a very young age, he was passionate about serving his country.

He studied from Syracuse, New York’s North High school, where he studied and graduated in 1948. He then completed his bachelor’s degree in business management in 1957 from LeMoyne College. He then participated in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1953.

He was married to his wife, Mary (Delforte) Como, who passed away in 2006. His daughter-in-law Marjorie Como, also died in 2016.

He served 6 years, from 1953 to 1959, in the reserve army, where he worked as a special agent with the Criminal Investigation Division of the U.S. Department of the Treasury between 1957 and 1980, working in the Rochester and Buffalo area.

Also Read: Italian Football Coach Italo Galbiati Morto passes away – Know about his Cause of Death

Nick Como’s death

The army soldier died due to his old age. The exact date of his death is unknown, but his loved ones will truly miss him. He was an intelligent and driven man who was passionate about learning.

Nick Como was proud to serve in the army and was known for his dedication and commitment to the Reserve Army. He was active in the community, volunteering his time to help those in need.

Tributes paid for the death of Nick Como

Tributed were paid to Nick Como from his co-workers and his relatives, who are still grieving from the loss of their beloved one. Nick Como was a kind and gentle soul beloved by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his unwavering optimism, and generous heart.

He was a kind man remembered for his kind heart, sharp wit, and unwavering dedication to his family. His family and many friends will dearly miss him.