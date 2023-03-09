Is Tracee Ellis Married? Who is Tracee Ellis Ross Husband? Check Dating History

Tracee Ellis Ross is a popular American actress. Tracee Ellis Ross is well-recognized as the daughter of actress Diana Ross and music business manager Robert Ellis Silberstein.

In 1996, Tracee Ellis made her acting debut with the “Far Harbor” film. In 1998, Tracee Ellis made her television debut with the “Broken Silence” series.

In 2022, Tracee Ellis appeared in the Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter and The Kids in the Hall television series.

Tracee Ellis also appeared in some music videos such as “Touch the Sky”, “Earfquake”, “The New Workout Plan”, and “Nice for What”.

Tracee Ellis will be seen in the Cold Copy, Candy Cane Lane, and Jodie upcoming films.

What is Tracee Ellis famous for?

Tracee Ellis is famous for her work and role in the Girlfriends (2000-2008) and Black-Ish (2014-2022) television series. Tracee Ellis is also known for her work in the Mixed-ish, Grown-ish, and The Kids in the Hall.

Who is Tracee Ellis Ross Husband?

Tracee Ellis Ross is an unmarried woman. Tracee Ellis is not married yet. Tracee Ellis has had relationships with many celebrities.

Tracee Ellis Ross is currently single. She is not in a relationship with anyone.

Tracee Ellis Ross was in a relationship with Bu Thiam from 2011 to 2013. Earlier in 2007, Tracee Ellis had a relationship with Chris Webber.

Tracee Ellis has also had relationships with Nas, DeRay Davis, and Henry Simmons.

Tracee Ellis is known to be dating Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, but there is no confirmation.

Tracee Ellis Ross Age

Tracee Ellis Ross’s birth name is Tracee Joy Silberstein, but she is known by her stage name. Tracee Ellis Ross’s age is 50 years. Tracee Ellis Ross’s birth date is 29 October 1972. Tracee Ellis Ross was born to Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Tracee Ellis Ross’s mother is a Motown actress, and Tracee Ellis Ross’s father is a music business manager. Tracee Ellis Ross’s half-siblings are Evan Ross and Rhonda Ross Kendrick. Evan is also an actor and musician.

Tracee Ellis Ross has three real siblings- Chudney Ross, Ross Naess, and Christoffer Naess. Tracee Ellis Ross’s height is 5 feet 6 inches approx.

Tracee Ellis Ross did her school studies at The Dalton School and Riverdale Country School, and the Institut Le Rosey. Tracee Ellis graduated from Brown University. Tracee Ellis Ross’s net worth is around $16 Million.

