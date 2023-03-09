Is Jason Derulo in a relationship? How long has Jason Derulo and his wife been together?

Jason Derulo is a famous American singer-songwriter. In 2009, Jason began his solo recording career. In May 2009, Jason made his single debut with “Whatcha Say”.

Jason has sold over 250 million singles worldwide, including “Wiggle”, “Trumpets”, “Talk Dirty”, “Want to Want Me”, “In My Head”, “Ridin’ Solo”, “It Girl”, and “Whatcha Say”.

How old is Jason Derulo?

Jason Derulo’s full name is Jason Joel Desrouleaux. Jason Derulo’s age is 33 years. Jason Derulo’s date of birth is 21 September 1989. Jason Derulo was born to Jocelyne Desrouleaux and Joel Desrouleaux in Miramar, Florida, U.S.

Jason Derulo did his studies at performing arts schools in Florida. Jason Derulo’s nationality is American. Jason’s first language was Haitian Creole.

Who is Jason Derulo Wife?

Jason Derulo is an unmarried man.

Jason Derulo doesn’t have a wife. Jason Derulo’s last relationship was with Jenna Froomes. Both started a relationship with each other in 2020.

On May 8, 2021, Jason Derulo’s girlfriend Jenna Froomes gave birth to a son named Jason King Derulo. Jason and Jenna have broken up on 23 September 2021.

The couple called off their relationship just 4 months after the birth of their sons.

How long has Jason Derulo and his wife been together?

Jason Derulo and Jenna Froomes in a relationship from 2020 to September 2021. After this, both of them separated. After being in a relationship for almost a year, both of them ended their relationship. Jenna also gave birth to Jason’s child, but four months after the son’s birth, Jason and Jenna broke up.

How many girlfriends did Jason Derulo have?

Jason Derulo has had many girlfriends. Jason has dated and had romantic relationships with many celebrities.

Jason Derulo first started dating singer Jordin Sparks in August 2011. After dating for three years, the two ended their relationship in September 2014.

Jason started dating Daphne Joy in November 2015 after his split from Jordan. Daphne Joy is an actress, a lingerie model, and the owner of the clothing label OMG Miami swimwear. Jason breaks up with Daphne in September 2016.

Thereafter, Jason Derulo started dating model Ragan Miller in March 2017 and they parted ways shortly after.

