Is Ellie Duncan Married? Who is Ellie Duncan Husband?

Ellie Duncan is a well-known American sports anchor. Ellie Duncan works for ESPN.

Ellie Duncan began his career in Atlanta as an intern at 2 Live Stooges, an American syndicated sports talk radio show that aired on 790/The Zone.

A year later, Ellie Duncan was selected by Ryan Cameron as the Atlanta host for The Ryan Cameron Show V-103. Ellie worked there as a reporter as well as an on-air person.

Ellie Duncan also served as a traffic reporter at NBC affiliate WXIA-TV in 2012.

Ellie Duncan joined NESN in 2014 as a reporter, host, and anchor. Ellie Duncan then co-hosted NESN Live presented by Cross Insurance with Sarah Davis.

While working at NESN, Eli Duncan worked for the Boston Red Sox as a sideline reporter. Ellie Duncan serves as hosting host for coverage of Super Bowl XLIX between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks from Glendale, Arizona.

On April 27, 2016, Ellie Duncan joined SportsCenter as an anchor. Ellie co-hosts the weekday 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter with Kevin Negandhi.

Who is Ellie Duncan Husband?

Ellie Duncan is a married woman. Ellie Duncan husband’s name is Omar Abdul Ali. He is a popular American disk jockey (DJ).

Ellie Duncan married Omar Abdul Ali in 2016. The couple is still together after marriage and is happy with their married life.

Ellie Duncan did not share much information about her husband and children. Ellie Duncan keeps her personal life private, due to which very little information is available about her.

How old is Ellie Duncan?

Ellie Duncan’s real name is Lauren Duncan. Ellie Duncan’s age is 39 years. Ellie Duncan’s date of birth is 12 April 1983. Ellie Duncan was born to her parents in Atlanta, Georgia. Ellie Duncan did her studies at the University of West Georgia and McEachern High School. Ellie Duncan’s nationality is American.

