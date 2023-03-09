Is Ashley Brewer Married? Who is Ashley Brewer married to?

Ashley Brewer is a well-known American sports anchor and reporter. Ashley Brewer works for ESPN.

Ashley Brewer hosted “The Replayy on Quibi” and also served as part of SportsCenter’s rotation.

In 2021, Ashley Brewer was named host of SportsNation on ESPN+.

After graduation, Ashley Brewer worked as a college football sideline reporter for Cox 7 Arizona.

Subsequently, Ashley Brewer worked as a weekend sports anchor for KGUN-TV in Tucson, Arizona.

Ashley Brewer joined ESPN in 2020. Ashley Brewer debuted on SportsCenter on September 28, 2020.

Ashley Brewer co-hosted the pre-and post-game shows as well as the ESPN Radio show.

Ashley Brewer was part of the broadcast team of ABC’s The Bachelor Winter Games show before joining ESPN.

Ashley Brewer covers MMA and presents the 2022 NHL Awards. On August 17, 2021, Ashley Brewer was moved back to Los Angeles by ESPN to co-anchor the 1:00 PM ET edition of SportsCenter in Los Angeles.

Who is Ashley Brewer Husband?

Ashley Brewer is not married. Ashley Brewer is obsessed with her love. Ashley Brewer got engaged to his partner on September 2022.

Ashley Brewer husband/Fiance’s name is Frank Kaminsky. He is a famous American professional basketball player.

He plays in National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Houston Rockets. Frank Kaminsky also played college basketball for Wisconsin Badgers.

How tall is Ashley Brewer?

Ashley Brewer’s height is 5 feet 10 inches approx. Ashley Brewer’s age is 31 years. Ashley Brewer was born to Deborah Pyburn Brewer in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. Ashley Brewer’s date of birth is 13 December 1991.

Ashley Brewer has two siblings – Charles Brewer and Abby Brewer. Abby Brewer is also a volleyball player. Ashley Brewer did her school at Chaparral High School. Ashley Brewer enrolled in the University of Texas and the University of Southern California.

