Intan Othman, Details of the Wife of Cabin Crew in MH370

Intan Othman, the wife of one of the cabin crew on Malaysian flight 370, went to an aviation ministry on the 8th of March 2014. There has been a deep investigation into the airlines of Malaysia 370. Still, no details have been found about the passengers and people on the flight who suspiciously disappeared with the slide. Mohammed Hasan was her husband, a cabin crew of Malaysian airlines. They also had a daughter on the 8th of March 2014. They did not have the sun, which was supposed to be born within a few months. He did not see his father at all.

Who is Intan Othman?

Intan Othman was also a crew member like her husband, but as she was not at work due to her pregnancy, she was about to give birth to her son. Her husband had to take a standard shift to be safe. In that particular shift itself, he had to go to Malaysia Airlines 370, which was the direct reason which caused the big tragedy and caused him to disappear like the other people on the flight. There have been important details she has provided to the Netflix documentary media, which recently provided the details about the incident which happened on the 8th of March 2014 and on the 8th of March 2023, the details were provided.

Where is Intan Othman?

Intan Othman gave birth to her son in May 2014, after few months after the disappearance of the father; the children also stay it that the sun would carry on The legacy of his father, and she has looked forward to managing both the kids and providing the proper parenting to both the children. Hence, they become good individuals in the future. She is also continuing her life as a flight attendant and working as a cabin crew in the job her husband got directly disappeared. She is working successfully in that job, maintaining the family very well, and having a difficult life indeed.

Details of Intan Othman

Intan Othman was a very strong woman as she directly gave birth to her son in May 2014 after getting the news of the disappearance of her husband on the 8th of March 2014, and it was very difficult for her to manage the childbirth for the second time as there were complications in the pregnancy. The child was safe after birth, and after that, she decided to be the only parent of both the child and has given proper parenting to the children and looks forward to giving proper knowledge to the children about their father as the sun didn’t even have the opportunity to see his father as he died or is expected to be dead.

Other Details of the Cabin Crew of MH370

MH370 was a very big disaster that happened. It was a very dangerous thing for the entire world as it was difficult for the headquarters to manage communication with the flight under the sudden disappearance of the people on the flight. The overall flight was very dangerous. There is no information available after nine long years of the incident, and still, people are looking forward to finding the memory of the people who have disappeared. Remembering the disappeared people is important as it is very important for people to be kept in mind.

