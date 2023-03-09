How many husbands has Eva Longoria had? Is Eva Longoria still married to José Bastón?

Eva Longoria is a famous American actress, director, and producer. Eva Longoria is well recognized as Isabella Braña in the “The Young and the Restless” series.

In 2022, Eva Longoria appeared in the “Unplugging” film and “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” television series.

Eva Longoria will be seen in the “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe” film.

In 2000, Eva Longoria made her acting debut with the “Beverly Hills, 90210” television series. In 2003, Eva Longoria made her film debut with the “Snitch’d” film.

Eva Longoria also appeared in some music videos such as “Unpredictable”, Balance Toi, “I Like How It Feels”, “Shake Your Bon-Bon”, “A Public Affair”, and “Desde cuando”.

How tall is Eva Longoria?

Eva Longoria’s full name is Eva Jacqueline Longoria. Eva Longoria’s age is 47 years. Eva Longoria’s height is 5 feet 1 inch approx.

Eva Longoria’s date of birth is 15 March 1975. Eva Longoria was born to Enrique Longoria, Jr. and Ella Eva Mireles Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S.

Eva Longoria did her studies at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and California State University, Northridge. Eva Longoria’s nationality is American.

How many husbands has Eva Longoria had?

Eva Longoria married three times. Eva Longoria’s first husband is Tyler Christopher (m. 2002–2004), Eva Longoria’s second husband is Tony Parker (m. 2007–2011), and Eva Longoria’s current husband is Jose Baston (m. 2016).

Who is Eva Longoria’s Husband?

Eva Longoria married actor Tyler Christopher for the first time in 2002, but after two years, in 2004, they divorced.

After this, Eva Longoria met Tony Parker. He is a former French-American basketball player. Both got engaged on 30 November 2006.

The couple married on 6 July 2007 at Paris City Hall. On 7 July 2007, Eva and Tony had a Catholic wedding ceremony at the Saint-Germain L’Auxerois Church in Paris.

On November 17, 2010, Eva Longoria filed for divorce. In 2011, the couple got divorced.

On 13 December 2015, Eva Longoria announced her engagement to Mexican businessman José Antonio “Pepe” Bustón Patino. José Bastón is the president of Televisa, the largest media company in Latin America.

Eva and José met on a blind date through a mutual friend in Mexico City. On May 21, 2016, Eva Longoria married José in Mexico.

On 19 December 2017, Eva became pregnant with their first child. In 2018, Eva Longoria gave birth to a son, Santiago Enrique Baston.

Is Eva Longoria still married to José Bastón?

Eva Longoria married Jose Baston in 2016. Eva and José were on a blind date. The couple started dating each other in late 2015.

Both have been together from 2015 till the present. Eva Longoria also gave birth to Jose’s son in 2018. Eva and Jose have been together for almost seven years.

