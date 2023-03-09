How did Andre Smith die? Cause of death of former Nebraska basketball player

Nebraska former player Andre Smith died at the age of 64. He was a former champion in the men’s basketball team in Nebraska; he passed away the last week. In this article, we’ll check all the details about Andre; keep reading.

Andre Smith: What happened to him

The famous former Nebraska basketball team player, Andre Smith, died at age 64. The news was shared by the Nebraska Basketball team as follows:

We are saddened by the passing of former Husker great Smith this past weekend. Smith was named Big Eight Player of the Year in 1981 and was inducted into the Nebraska Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994.

Andre Smith: Know more about him

He played for over three years for Joe Cipriano and Moe lba; the excellent performance led Huskers to three second-average of 18.3 points and 6.6 rebounds. In we talk about the highest field goal percentage, It was the highest at .589 for Andre Smith.

He was the only 2nd player who won league player of the honours as well as named in the AP All-America honourable mention list. He got selected for all The Big Eight teams at that time.

The reason behind the death: Andre Smith

The exact cause of death is still now revealed by the family. At this time, it is not confirmed what thing led him to death.

The real cause is still unknown; however, the news reporters tried to find information about the basketball stars; if we find any news regarding this, we’ll update this section as soon as possible. One of his friends posted a tweet and confirmed the news:

I am saddened to report the passing of former Husker basketball great Andre Smith. Andre most recently lived in Texas. He was the player of the year in the Big eight conference following the 1980-81 season and is the 4th highest career scorer in Husker history.

Social Media Tributes

Lars Anderson

I was just a kid at the Devaney when I first saw him play: I was immediately mesmerized by his game. He was truly my first favorite basketball player, the one who I pretended to be when shooting hoops on my snow-covered driveway court in Lincoln. What a magical player.

Todd Eubanks

Sad to hear this news. Andre was a legend and I remember his ability to score from the post. My best memory was getting in a pickup game with him in the coliseum. I was 15 and really nervous, he was a great teammate for me that day.

Clint Stohlmann

Condolences. Went to a overnight camp he worked in elementary. He was in charge of keeping campers in line in the dorm. If anyone acted up he said he would hold them out the dorm windows by the ankles. No one did cuz legend had it he did at a previous camp. Great player!

Read Also : David W. Marston former U.S. attorney has died at 80